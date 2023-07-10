“Just trying to soak it all in”: US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz on playing at the Pebble Beach

Allisen Corpuz had the dream weekend at the 2023 US Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Only in her second year on the LPGA Tour, the young golfer's main goal was to get into contention at the major. However, her three under-par rounds saw her go into the lead at the US Open.

Overcoming a one-stroke deficit, Allisen Corpuz looked unstoppable as even the rough weather over the weekend could not stop her. She won the major three shots clear of Charley Hull and Jiyai Shin, who took joint second.

"Yeah, I think college, just having to balance the schedule. Learning how to do practice and school at the same time, I think that really taught me a lot of discipline. I knew a lot of the players before coming out here," Corpuz said.

Now, with a major championship in hand, Corpuz can finally enjoy her last few days at Pebble Beach. The course has been a historically hard one to play, and Corpuz has lived up to the expectation of many great golfers.

"I think just the experience of playing at Pebble. The first few days it was a little cloudy. Me and Jay were talking about how beautiful it was and then we caught some blue skies over the weekend and then it was even more beautiful. Yeah, just trying to soak it all in and soak in the last moments here," the 25-year-old stated.

Allisen Corpuz picks up first major victory at US Women's Open

Allisen Corpuz's only goal going into the US Open, or any other tournament for that matter, is to improve from the last time that she played. A narrowly missed win at the 2023 Chevron Championship proved to be a driving factor for her win at the US Open.

Allisen Corpuz has played a lot of college golf, and even in her first year at LPGA, she got comfortable with playing alongside other golfers. For her, the familiarity helped her over the weekend.

"I think just knowing people, having that comfort level and coming out here, even just playing with Nasa. I had already played with her last year. Same thing with Bailey, I have played a lot of junior golf with Bailey- I just felt really comfortable over the weekend," Corpuz said.

