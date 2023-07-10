"This week has felt like a dream come true” - Allisen Corpuz reacts to her ‘unreal’ maiden win at the US Women's open 2023 at Pebble Beach

Allisen Corpuz said the week felt like a dream come true after she registered her maiden professional victory at the US Women's Open 2023.

Corpuz emerged victorious at the Palm Beach Golf Links by shooting an impressive 3-under 69 in the final round on Sunday. She aggregated at 9-under after 72 holes, three more than Charles Hull and Ji Yai Shin.

Acknowledging the historical significance of Pebble Beach, Corpuz said it was a dream come true for her. She said, as per the LPGA Tour:

"Unreal! This week has felt like a dream come true. It's been really awesome to be at Pebble Beach this week. Every few holes I kind of looked out and thought, 'I'm here at Pebble. There's not many places better than this.'

"Especially just knowing the history. Tiger just absolutely annihilated this place. Yeah, it's really special. 20, 30 years from now, like you said, I think just the fact that it's a U.S. Open means a lot to me, but knowing that it's at Pebble makes it even sweeter."

Born to a Filipino father and Korean mother, Corpuz started playing golf at the age of 4-5 as her father was a great golf aficionado. She said she wasn't great at golf growing up and just wanted to do better every time she stepped on the golf course.

She added:

"Honestly, I sucked. I just wanted to get better. I mean, it was an activity that I shared with my dad and my older brother on the weekends at first, so just having that family time and just wanting to get better.

"It was like a little driving range, try to get it over the end of the driving range, then try to get it to the first flag so I can fly it, just hitting it a little longer each year. I just had so much fun."

Corpuz could have won her first major earlier this year when she entered the final day of the Chevron Championship with a joint 54-hole lead. Unfortunately, her worst performance of that week came in the final round, and she slipped to T4.

When asked about the difference she found between the two events, the 25-year-old golfer said she wasn't hitting it well at the event.

She said:

"Just kind of scraping it around the course a bit and just managed to make some really good putts. My swing just felt really solid coming into this week, so there was just that level of comfort as far as my game went.

"I think just being in that position before, instead of thinking, oh, man, I'm in the final group, I don't know what's going to happen. Just go out there, have some fun, and just know like I was in the final group for a reason. I played really well, and it's going to be a good week."

Where will Allisen Corpuz play next?

Allisen Corpuz will next be playing at the LPGA Tour's Dana Open 2023, which begins on Thursday, July 13, at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. The Highland Meadows event will be a $1.75 million purse event with prize money of $262,500.

Gaby Lopez will enter the field as the reigning champion. The top names like World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, two-time winner Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, and Rose Zhang have also committed to the Dana Open.

