Justin Rose climbs past Bryson DeChambeau and nine others in rankings after FedEx St. Jude Championship triumph

Justin Rose made a huge jump in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) after his phenomenal victory at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. The English golfer competed in a sudden-death playoff to win his 12th tournament on the PGA Tour.

With the win, he jumped from 20th to ninth position in the OWGR, surpassing Bryson DeChambeau and nine other golfers. Scottie Scheffler is still ranked number one in the world, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

Justin Rose had made a significant jump in the OWGR this season. When he started the 2025 campaign on the PGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open, he was ranked in 52nd place. He missed the cut in the event and slipped down to 55th.

However, in his next outing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he settled in a tie for third place and jumped to 33rd place. The English golfer made a huge jump in the OWGR with his solo second place at the Masters. He was ranked 39th before the major, but after the event, he settled in 12th.

However, Rose had some tough times on the greens after the Masters, settling in T42 at the RBC Heritage, T44 at the Memorial Tournament, and then missing the cut at the RBC Canadian Open and the U.S. Open. He then bounced back, settling in solo sixth at the Genesis Scottish Open and jumped to 21st in the ranking and into the top 10 within two weeks.

Justin Rose shares his excitement about winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Justin Rose at the PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Justin Rose broke his two-year winless streak on the PGA Tour with a victory at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. In the post-round press conference of the tournament on Sunday, he opened up about his win and said (via ASAP Sports):

"Today was obviously a great opportunity starting the day. There were a lot of, I guess for me, storylines involved, playing with Tommy, one of my best friends out here on TOUR, clearly Scottie right there, a whole chasing pack.

"But starting the day one back, clearly that's an opportunity to have an awesome chance at winning a tournament. It kind of wasn't going my way. The front nine was slow for both me and Tommy so there were four of us in the mix heading into the back nine," he added.

He started the campaign with an opening round of 64 and then played the second round of 66. Rose maintained the momentum and carded 67 on Saturday and then another round of 67, settling with a total of 16-under.

J.J. Spaun settled in solo second, followed by Scottie Scheffler tied for third place with Tommy Fleetwood. Cameron Young settled in fifth place on the leaderboard.

