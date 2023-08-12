Justin Rose just needs a birdie to create history at TPC Southwind 

Justin Rose is just a few shots away from making history at the St. Jude FedEx Championship. With Round 3 of the tournament underway, Rose sits in 20th place with just one hole left.

The TPC Southwind course stands at a par of 70. The course record (61) was shot by Jay Desling for the first time in 1991, and then was equalled by Bob Estes in 2001.

Now, Justin Rose is just one birdie away from breaking the course record. He currently sits at -9 in the third round, with a score of 61 - meaning that he has equalled the course record already.

Rose just one hole away from making history

The pressure is on for Rose, who will be looking not only to create history at the course but also to climb up the leaderboard. Currently, he has an overall score of 6 under par.

Lucas Glover is currently leading the tournament with a score of -11, with Jordan Spieth and Taylor Moore sitting in joint second place with a score of -9.

Justin Rose hopes to make the cut to BMW Championship in post-season playoffs

With this fantastic round, Justin Rose will hope to be in a good position to make the cut for the BMW Championship. With the reduced field of only 70 players this year, the St. Jude FedEx Championship will not see a cut after 36 holes this year.

The top 50 players will move on to the BMW Championship, after which the top 30 players will move on to the Tour Championship. The current St. Jude FedEx Championship is being played at the TPC Southwind, which has always been the course for the post-season playoffs.

Designed by Ron Richards, the course has a length of 7,244 yards with a par of 70. In 2011, it was ranked the 9th hardest course on the PGA Tour out of a total of 51 courses.

Its 14th hole has been consistently ranked as one of the toughest par 3 holes on the PGA Tour. Bob Estes is the only golfer to have ever scored a hole-in-one on the formidable 14th hole.