Justin Thomas gets 100% honest about how real the anxiety of missing the cut is: "It's hard to explain"

Justin Thomas spoke with the media and gave his honest reaction to players missing the cut following his second round at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on Friday. Thomas is sitting at one over par through two rounds and is projected to make the cut on the number.

Thomas elaborated on the anxiety that comes with trying to make the cut during a Friday round, even for a 15-time PGA Tour winner. The PGA Tour posted a video of Thomas' remarks on X with a caption:

"The cut line anxiety is 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹. @JustinThomas34 with an honest reflection after his second round @ValsparChamp."

Thomas said,

"You feel it [cut line anxiety] way before the final few holes... I've had it unfortunately a lot since starting of last week. It's real. It's hard to explain to people."

Thomas even went as far as saying that, at times, fighting to make the cut can be more nerve-wracking than contending to win a tournament down the stretch, especially when the cut line is not far off from the lead. He added,

"I would say, more often more nerve wracking than trying to win a golf tournament just because, especially a week like this, I'm literally nine holes from leading the golf tournament right now and I might not even get to play this weekend. So it sucks because I really really played well today and a lot of things are going well... I just have to hope somehow this wind keeps blowing... I really really wanna play some this weekend,"

Justin Thomas is currently eight shots off the lead in what had been a windy golf tournament so far at the iconic Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.

He shot a two-over-par 73 in the first round at the par 71 course. In round two, he shot one under par. The 31-year-old has had success at the tournament in past years, finishing tied for third place in 2022 and tied for 10th in 2023.

Justin Thomas searches for first win since the 2022 PGA Championship

Thomas after winning the PGA Championship 2022 (via Getty)

The two-time major champion is currently searching for his first win in nearly three years, despite currently being the 10th-ranked golfer in the world. Thomas was the top-ranked golfer in the world in 2018 and won regularly on the PGA Tour from 2015-2022.

Justin Thomas is currently in his longest winless drought on the PGA Tour since his first win at the 2015 CIMB Classic. His last two wins came at the 2022 PGA Championship and the 2021 Players Championship. Both of those wins included remarkable performances in the final round, with him winning in a playoff at the PGA Championship.

Justin Thomas' PGA Championship victory in 2022 was his second time winning the title, his first being in 2017 at Quail Hollow. The PGA Championship returns to Quail Hollow this May.

