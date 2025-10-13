Justin Thomas hangs out with his ‘squad’ at horse racing event in Keeneland

Justin Thomas has been taking some time off to spend with his family and close friends after months of hard work that culminated in the recently concluded Ryder Cup. He was recently spotted in one of his home state's most prestigious locations.In an Instagram post, the professional golfer shared that he spent his Sunday at Keeneland, a global name in the world of thoroughbred racing. He stated that his 'incredible time' spent back home was highlighted by good weather and close friends who have been by his side throughout his journey.Here's a look at what Justin Thomas had to say (via Instagram @justinthomas34):&quot;Perfect weather at the horse track with the day 1 friends… hard to beat! So great being back home and had an incredible time @keeneland&quot;He also shared a bunch of pictures that summed up his day at the race track. Here's a look at the PGA Tour sensation's latest post on social media (via Instagram @justinthomas34): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThomas stated that his day out at Keeneland was 'hard to beat' with the amazing people he was surrounded by. He reposted his post on his Instagram Stories and called his group of friends his 'squad.'Justin Thomas set to play Skins Game with fellow Ryder Cup starsOne of golf's most exciting games is set to make a comeback after 16 long years. The Skins Game will be played on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, with four Ryder Cup stars going head-to-head.Justin Thomas will play with his fellow Ryder Cup teammate Xander Schauffele, along with their captain, Keegan Bradley. Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood completes the foursome.The match will be broadcast at 9:00 AM ET on Amazon Prime Video and his being held by Pro Shop, the production crew behind PGA Tour Studios and Netflix's Full Swing. The iconic Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, will play host to Justin Thomas and his fellow professional golfers next month.As per Golfweek's report, the highly-anticipated match will stick true to the original rules of Skins, where each hole on the golf course has a monetary value and ties will roll over to make the next hole worth even more. However, there will be a twist.The report stated that the match in November will feature a 'reverse purse.' Each player will start with $1 million, and that fund will fluctuate depending on how they play the course in comparison to their competitors.The Skins Game, which was first played by golf legends Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, and Tom Watson in 1983, is all set to make a comeback. The match on Amazon Prime Video will serve as a great buildup to a great day filled with sports.Following the match between Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley, and Tommy Fleetwood will be the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles. Two NBA games follow, with the first being between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks, and the latter with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Dallas Mavericks.