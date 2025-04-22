Justin Thomas faced one more challenge to prove his game had returned to form, and he completed it on Sunday, April 20 at the RBC Heritage with a decisive putt to win. In the playoff against Andrew Novak on the 18th green at Harbour Town, Thomas kept his composure and came out on top 3-4.

Ad

This victory marked his first win in nearly three years. His performance did manage to garner a lot of attention.

Eamon Lynch and Damon Hyck discussed his performance on the Golf Channel. The former made a pretty bold statement about Justin Thomas. He said:

“I would make an argument that he’s the best American player of his generation. He’s got a couple of years' head start obviously on Scottie Scheffler in terms of rocking up those winds. Scottie may well pass him in short order, but if you’re looking at a sort of famous class of 2011 PGA Tour, I don’t see anybody doing what Justin Thomas has. The 16 wins, the 2 Playoffs, the PLAYERS Championship, constant FedEx Cup presence, FedEx Cup champion.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many in the golf community did not agree with this statement.

Fans shared their reactions in the comments section. One fan brought up Brooks Koepka and commented:

“So what’s the argument ? JT isn’t ahead of Brooks…and if you say he is..that’s simply more of the same anti-LIV talking points.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan wrote, “Whispers: “Brooks Koepka has five majors.”

“Wins the RBC and suddenly he’s the greatest American of the generation? @BKoepka should be offended,” one fan commented.

Another fan wrote: “How many majors has Koepka won? Case dismissed!”

"If we’re talking since 2010, the contenders are Thomas, Brooks, Phil, Jordan, Dustin. Brooks or Dustin has to be the answer," another fan opined.

Ad

"What an awful take," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Justin Thomas has certainly showed his quality with his performances this season, and appears to be finding his form ahead of this year's Ryder Cup.

Justin Thomas’ 2025 season

Justin Thomas has had a strong start to his 2025 season, with several notable finishes across multiple tournaments. At The Sentry, Thomas finished in a tie for 26th place with a total score of 273 (-19). His rounds of 71, 71, 68, and 63 contributed to his position on the leaderboard.

Ad

At The American Express, Thomas secured a second-place finish with a total score of 265 (-23). He posted rounds of 67, 64, 68, and 66 to earn this result. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Thomas finished tied for 48th with a total score of 281 (-7), after rounds of 66, 70, 74, and 71.

He then moved on to the WM Phoenix Open, where Thomas finished in a tie for sixth place with a total score of 269 (-15), shooting rounds of 66, 68, 70, and 65. At The Genesis Invitational, Thomas finished tied for ninth with a score of 282 (-6), posting rounds of 73, 71, 69, and 69.

Ad

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he ended up tied for 36th with a score of 291 (+3), after rounds of 71, 70, 74, and 76. Next up, at THE PLAYERS Championship, Thomas finished tied for 33rd with a score of 286 (-2), shooting rounds of 78, 62, 73, and 73.

At the Valspar Championship, Thomas again finished in second place with a score of 274 (-10), carding rounds of 73, 70, 65, and 66. Then, at the Masters Tournament, Thomas finished tied for 36th with a total score of 290 (+2), after rounds of 73, 71, 76, and 70.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More