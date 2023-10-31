Justin Thomas to join Atlanta Drive GC in Tiger Woods’ TGL Golf League

Justin Thomas is all set to join Atlanta Drive GC in Tiger Woods' TGL Golf League. Atlanta Drive is one of the six teams that will be a part of the inaugural season of TGL that is all set to begin in January 2024.

Presented by SoFi, the tech driven franchise has been developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in collaboration with the PGA Tour and TMRW Sports.

The 15-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas has become the first player to be assigned a team in the league. Atlanta Driver GC is backed by Arthur Blank and AMB Sports and Entertainment. Speaking about joining the team, Thomas said via ESPN:

"Atlanta and the state of Georgia have been the home to some of the biggest sporting events in the country, and I'm excited to represent fans there as part of TGL and Atlanta Drive GC."

Justin Thomas explained his excitement about joining Atlanta Drive GC and aligning with Arthur Blank.

"I promise our team will compete hard to win championships and have a lot of fun along the way. We will represent Atlanta in the best way possible while helping grow the game everywhere through this unique TGL format."

Justin Thomas 'perfect fit' for Atlanta Drive GC, says GC Manager

Dick Sullivan, Atlanta Drive GC manager, said that Thomas was the perfect fit for Atlanta Drive GC. He is the energy that the team is looking for and the way they want to play going into the future.

"Thomas' remarkable talent, unwavering dedication to the game and competitive spirit make him a fan favorite and someone who represents the values that drive all [AMB Sports and Entertainment] teams and businesses."

The TGL league will consist of six teams with four players each. Each match will feature three golfers that will take part in a match-play format on a virtual course with a special driving area.

Each match will also have two sessions; one three-on-three, nine-hole match consisting of alternate shots and one head-to-head six-hole match in which each golfer plays two holes. The inaugural season is all set to have 15 matches followed by a semifinal and final.