Justin Thomas shares a short emotional message for his Ryder Cup USA team

Justin Thomas has been picked to play for Team USA in the 45th Ryder Cup tournament this year. After it was revealed that the 16-time PGA Tour winner made it to the team, he shared a post on Instagram sending a wholesome message to his teammates.

The post Thomas shared featured a poster of the 12-man US Ryder Cup team and the captain, Keegan Bradley. The post read:

“United we stand.”

Justin Thomas also wrote in the caption:

“My brothers. One team. One heartbeat. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”

Image taken from Justin Thomas’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@justinthomas34

Justin Thomas was Keegan Bradley’s first captain’s pick for the team. During a Ryder Cup media conference, the latter called the former the “heartbeat” of the team.

“Justin is the heartbeat of our team. He had an amazing win at RBC this year. He's the fifth-ranked player in the world. This guy was born to play Ryder Cups and specifically, I think, at Bethpage Black,” Bradley said.

Thomas’ appearance at Bethpage will mark his fourth time competing in the Ryder Cup. He first played in the tournament in 2018, when Team US lost to Team Europe. He also competed in the Ryder Cup in 2021 and 2023.

Justin Thomas is currently ranked at No. 7 on the Ryder Cup rankings. Speaking on what being selected means to him, he said the captain has done a “great job” of choosing the team. He also added that every player on the team is there for a reason and encouraged his teammates to get ready to play their best and enjoy the tournament ahead.

Justin Thomas shares a wholesome post looking back on the season following the conclusion of the Tour Championship

Justin Thomas made it to the top 30 golfers who teed off at East Lake Golf Course last week for the 2025 Tour Championship. He finished the tournament tied for seventh place and afterwards, shared a heartwarming post on Instagram.

In the post’s caption, Thomas acknowledged that he had hoped to perform better in the Tour Championship. Nonetheless, he stated that he was proud of himself for how well he did during the season.

“Just like that… another season down! While it didn’t end how we wanted, there’s plenty to be proud of. What else is always exciting, is there’s much to improve to try and get better!” Thomas wrote.

The two-time major champion shared a photodump of some of his favorite moments throughout the golf season. He was captured posing with Xander Shauffele in one slide and, in another, enjoying a fun moment with his TGL Golf teammates.

Image taken from Thomas’ Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@justinthomas34

Thomas has had a remarkable season this year, with eight top 10 results and three runner-up finishes. He claimed the 2025 RBC Heritage title after beating Andrew Novak in a playoff.

