Justin Thomas tops PGA Tour power rankings for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler second

Justin Thomas has topped the power rankings for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. The next PGA Tour event is scheduled to take place this week at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) from February 8 to 11.
The tournament will be headlined by top-ranked PGA Tour players, including Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas.
Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele were also slated to compete in the tournament but they withdrew from the competition on Monday, February 5. They will take a rest this week and join the field of next week's Genesis Invitational Open.
The PGA Tour released the power rankings for this week's event where Thomas featured in the top position, followed by Scheffler. Sam Burns, Max Homa, and Spieth complete the top five.
After struggling with his game last year, Thomas had a smooth start to 2024 and has been in good form. The 30-year-old American has competed in two tournaments this year and has recorded a top-10 in both events. He finished T3 at The American Express and then in a tie for sixth place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Here are the power rankings for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open (as per the PGA Tour):
- 1. Justin Thomas
- 2. Scottie Scheffler
- 3. Sam Burns
- 4. Max Homa
- 5. Jordan Spieth
- 6. Byeong Hun An
- 7. JT Poston
- 8. Sungjae Im
- 9. Sahith Theegala
- 10. Wyndham Clark
- 11. Eric Cole
- 12. Hideki Matsuyama
- 13. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 14. Erik van Rooyen
- 15. Emiliano Grillo
Justin Thomas' odds to win the 2024 WM Phoenix Open
Justin Thomas is one of the bookmakers' favorites to win the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, with odds of +1000, as per CBS Sports. He is the second-favorite bet for this week, with Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, topping the odds list at +500.
Max Homa is the next favorite to win the Phoenix Open, followed by Sam Burn and Jordan Spieth.
Here are the odds for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open (as per CBS Sports):
- Scottie Scheffler +500
- Justin Thomas +1000
- Max Homa +1600
- Sam Burns +2000
- Jordan Spieth +2000
- Sungjae Im +3000
- Min Woo Lee +3300
- Tom Kim +3500
- Cameron Young +3500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
- J.T. Poston +3500
- Wyndham Clark +4000
- Sahith Theegala +4500
- Byeong Hun An +4500
- Hideki Matsuyama +5000
- Eric Cole +5000
- Adam Scott +5500
- Rickie Fowler +6000
- Adam Hadwin +6000
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Si Woo Kim +7000
- Thomas Detry +7500
- Beau Hossler +7500
- Corey Conners +7500
- Shane Lowry +7500
- Brian Harman +7500
- Daniel Berger +8000
- Alex Noren +8000
- Patrick Rodgers +9000
- Taylor Montgomery +9000
- Kevin Yu +9000
- Brendon Todd +9000
- Keith Mitchell +10000
- Denny McCarthy +10000
- Kurt Kitayama +11000
- Tom Hoge +11000
- Ryan Fox +11000
- Billy Horschel +11000
- Harris English +11000
- Adam Schenk +11000
- Emiliano Grillo +11000
- Andrew Putnam +11000
- Nick Taylor +12000
- Matt Kuchar +12000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000
- Chesson Hadley +12000
- Erik van Rooyen +12000
- Luke List +12000
- Lucas Glover +12000
- Aaron Rai +12000
- Michael Kim +15000
- K.H. Lee +15000
- Mark Hubbard +15000
- Adam Svensson +15000
- Jake Knapp +17000
- Davis Thompson +17000
- Matt Wallace +17000
- Taylor Moore +17000
- Austin Eckroat +20000
- Ben Griffin +20000
- Gary Woodland +20000
- Sam Ryder +22000
- Doug Ghim +22000