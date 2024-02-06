Justin Thomas tops PGA Tour power rankings for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler second

Justin Thomas has topped the power rankings for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. The next PGA Tour event is scheduled to take place this week at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) from February 8 to 11.

The tournament will be headlined by top-ranked PGA Tour players, including Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas.

Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele were also slated to compete in the tournament but they withdrew from the competition on Monday, February 5. They will take a rest this week and join the field of next week's Genesis Invitational Open.

The PGA Tour released the power rankings for this week's event where Thomas featured in the top position, followed by Scheffler. Sam Burns, Max Homa, and Spieth complete the top five.

After struggling with his game last year, Thomas had a smooth start to 2024 and has been in good form. The 30-year-old American has competed in two tournaments this year and has recorded a top-10 in both events. He finished T3 at The American Express and then in a tie for sixth place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Here are the power rankings for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open (as per the PGA Tour):

1. Justin Thomas

2. Scottie Scheffler

3. Sam Burns

4. Max Homa

5. Jordan Spieth

6. Byeong Hun An

7. JT Poston

8. Sungjae Im

9. Sahith Theegala

10. Wyndham Clark

11. Eric Cole

12. Hideki Matsuyama

13. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

14. Erik van Rooyen

15. Emiliano Grillo

Justin Thomas' odds to win the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Justin Thomas is one of the bookmakers' favorites to win the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, with odds of +1000, as per CBS Sports. He is the second-favorite bet for this week, with Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, topping the odds list at +500.

Max Homa is the next favorite to win the Phoenix Open, followed by Sam Burn and Jordan Spieth.

Here are the odds for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open (as per CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +500

Justin Thomas +1000

Max Homa +1600

Sam Burns +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Sungjae Im +3000

Min Woo Lee +3300

Tom Kim +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Wyndham Clark +4000

Sahith Theegala +4500

Byeong Hun An +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +5000

Eric Cole +5000

Adam Scott +5500

Rickie Fowler +6000

Adam Hadwin +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Si Woo Kim +7000

Thomas Detry +7500

Beau Hossler +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Shane Lowry +7500

Brian Harman +7500

Daniel Berger +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Taylor Montgomery +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Brendon Todd +9000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Tom Hoge +11000

Ryan Fox +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Harris English +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Andrew Putnam +11000

Nick Taylor +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Chesson Hadley +12000

Erik van Rooyen +12000

Luke List +12000

Lucas Glover +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Michael Kim +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

Mark Hubbard +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Jake Knapp +17000

Davis Thompson +17000

Matt Wallace +17000

Taylor Moore +17000

Austin Eckroat +20000

Ben Griffin +20000

Gary Woodland +20000

Sam Ryder +22000

Doug Ghim +22000