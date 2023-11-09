Justin Thomas x Carlos Sainz and other pairings explored as Netflix Cup features Drive to Survive and Full Swing superstars

The worlds of golf and Formula 1 will collide in a unique fusion at the Netflix Cup, a first-of-its-kind live event organized by Netflix. In exciting news for fans of either or both sports, PGA Tour pros will be paired with F1 stars for an exciting game of golf.

Netflix recently announced the four pairings for the Netflix Cup, which will be played at the Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas, the only 18-hole course on the Las Vegas Strip. The pairings for the Netflix Cup will provide an entertaining and competitive match. Following are the pairings of F1 drivers and PGA Tour pros:

Lando Norris & Rickie Fowler

Carlos Sainz & Justin Thomas

Pierre Gasly & Collin Morikawa

Alex Albon & Max Homa

The Netflix Cup is set to make its debut on November 14, 2023. Each pair will play an eight hole match and the top 2 teams will advance to the final hole, where one team will win the first-ever event. The excitement is visible not only from the fans but also from the pros themselves, who are eager to battle it out on the course.

Netflix's executives are confident that the Netflix Cup will create new interest in F1 and golf fans

Gabe Spitzer, vice president of non-fiction sports, Netflix, emphasized this opportunity as an important one to showcase sports on a bigger stage. With 'Drive to Survive' and 'Full Swing' already finding success on the platform, the Netflix Cup will be a point of further interest for fans of the series. He said via the PGA Tour:

“We love to see how our sports series have brought increased fandom to sports leagues and competitions all over the world. The Netflix Cup will take that energy to the next level with global stars from two popular hits competing in our first-ever live sports event"

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer, Las Vegas Grand Prix, feels that Drive to Survive has been one of the biggest reasons that the sport of F1 has grown over the years. This new collaboration brings out an opportunity to further expand their base.

Needless to say, the collaboration will be an exciting one, seeing that the likes of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon are quite familiar with golf.