Keegan Bradley breaks silence on Ryder Cup loss - "You win, it’s glory for a lifetime"

Keegan Bradley opened up about the US team’s loss at the Ryder Cup 2025. The biennial tournament was held in New York, however, playing on home soil, the US team struggled with their game and lost to the Europe team by two points.

Ad

Bradley had made his first public appearance after tournament on Monday and opened up about the loss. He said (via AP News):

“You win, it’s glory for a lifetime. You lose, it’s ‘I’m going to have to sit with this for the rest of my life. There’s no part of me that thinks I’ll ever get over this.”

Ad

Trending

“...You put so much into it, and you have all this planning, and the first two days went as poorly as we could have ever thought. It was pretty emotional. It was sad, to be honest," he added.

Keegan Bradley was the US captain. He had a good chance to play in the tournament following his impressive season on the PGA Tour. However, he did not pick up himself.

Ad

The US team had not lost on home soil since 2014 and were expected to continue their successful journey in 2025 as well, but they had a terrible time lost the game.

Keegan Bradley reflects on the US team performance at Ryder Cup 2025

The US had struggled against the Europe team at the Ryder Cup the first two days, in fourball and foursome matches. They were trailing by seven points heading into the final day singles but put forward an amazing performance on Sunday. However, they still missed the title by two points.

Ad

In the post-round press conference of the tournament on Sept. 28, Bradley opened up about his team’s performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"The boys really fought today. That was incredible. I didn't expect anything different. These guys are really an incredible group. And you know, they played the last two days when we were way down. You wouldn't have known we were way down. They looked like they were battling. Their body language was good. They were pumping up the crowd.

Ad

"They were fighting the whole way, even when things were not looking good, and I didn't expect anything different today than these guys who are determined, proud, and playing for each other, playing for their team, playing for their country, and they showed the world today that, really, anything is possible. That was a coin flip there for a second. Never more proud of anything in my life," he added.

Ad

It was Keegan Bradley’s third appearance at the Ryder Cup and first as the captain, but the US team again struggled to win the event. He made his debut at the Ryder Cup in 2012 and then played in 2014.

On the PGA Tour this season, Keegan Bradley had won the Travelers Championship while some of his other notable finishes are T7 at the Tour Championship, T7 at the Memorial Tournament, and T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads. Know More