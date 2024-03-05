Keegan Bradley confirmed in 2024 Travelers Championship field to defend his title in the tournament 

Keegan Bradley will be back to defend his crown at the Travelers Championship this year. Bradley won the last time out and has officially been added to the field for this year's iteration, so every other golfer will be fighting to try and dethrone the golfer. The tournament is not for a few months, but the reigning winner will be back.

Expand Tweet

Thus far, this is the only major announcement in the field. The event commences on June 20 at TPC River Highlands, so there's still a lot of time for the rest of the field to take shape.

Bradley put on an absolute show at the Travelers in 2023. He earned a sterling $3.6 million payday, which was off the back of a very impressive -23. He was three full strokes clear of Zac Blair and Brian Harman, who shot 20 under par.

The event usually features a pretty stacked field, especially with a stake in the $20 million prize purse up for grabs. It's one of the most lucrative opportunities for players on tour. It's rare for three golfers to be able to make over $1 million in one event, but that's what the Travelers championship offers.

Travelers Championship set to have impressive field once again

The field last year included those mentioned above besides Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland, Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick and so many of the best golfers in the world. The 2024 field is expected to be pretty stacked as well.

Keegan Bradley will defend his crown

Following the 2023 version, the tournament announced that it would be a PGA Tour Signature Event. This means it's one of the premier events on tour and many of them do not have cuts. This entices the best of the best to play.

Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said in a press release last year:

“We are excited that the Travelers Championship will continue to be one of the premier events on the PGA TOUR schedule. We’re fortunate to have such a dedicated and involved title sponsor in Travelers. It’s truly an honor to host this tournament and as the event has grown, it’s been incredibly rewarding to see the impact it has made on local business owners and the people who benefit from the nonprofits we support.”

Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers, said:

“We’re thrilled to be a Signature Event next year and to have the opportunity to showcase this incredible tournament on one of the biggest stages in golf. As we’ve seen in years past, bringing the best players in the world to Connecticut draws greater crowds, provides significant support for the local economy and enables us to generate substantial funds for hundreds of local charities throughout the region. Ultimately, that’s what drives us to continuously enhance the Travelers Championship experience.”

Not many details are confirmed for the 2024 Travelers other than Keegan Bradley's return, but it is looking like it will be one of the biggest events of the summer.