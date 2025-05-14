Keegan Bradley drops an update on possible playing captain role at 2025 Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley has made it clear that his primary responsibility heading into the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black is to lead Team USA as captain. He addressed the balance he's trying to maintain between his captaincy and competitive ambitions.

In a press conference before this week's Major, the 2011 PGA Championship winner said:

"Yeah, I don't -- it's different this year because my main job at the Ryder Cup is to be the captain. Right now, I go about every day as the captain. I don't even think about me as a player at this point. If I get to the end of the year and I'm in that conversation, I'll change that.

For now, I have to operate every day as if I'm the captain and make decisions as the captain. I'm not thinking of myself as a player on the team at the moment."

Bradley's priority is guiding the U.S. team to redemption after a crushing defeat at Marco Simone in 2023. He also hosted a dinner that reportedly included Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, two LIV Golf stars.

Keegan Bradley keeps Ryder Cup door open for LIV stars as 2025 captaincy begins

Keegan Bradley prepares to play his shot from the 13th tee during the third round of the Truist Championship | Imagn

Keegan Bradley was appointed following Tiger Woods' decision to leave the role. During a media interaction at the 2025 PGA Championship, he shared insight into his approach to team building.

Addressing speculation about including LIV golf players, Bradley said he confirmed their presence at a team dinner:

"Yeah, we invited Brooks and Bryson, and they were in there on points and they played on previous teams. It was great to have them there… We're trying to put the best team together. It could mean there's one LIV guy, two LIV guys, it doesn't matter.

We'll see how this year shakes out. It was really great to have them together with all the guys. It's been a while since we've been able to do that."

The 2025 Ryder Cup is scheduled from September 26 to 28 in Farmingdale, New York, marking the 2012 and 2014 participant's first stint as captain. As he is still active on the PGA Tour, he said the decision to appoint him was a surprise and has affected every part of his daily life, even off the course.

