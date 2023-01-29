Keegan Bradley is the first player with a win and runner-up on PGA Tour this season 

Keegan Bradley finished runner-up at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, which concluded on Saturday, January 28. Max Homa won the tournament after the final round with a scoring deficit of 13, while Bradley missed an opportunity to win the tournament by two shots. He finished the final round with a scoring deficit of six and the tournament with -11.

Keegan Bradley became the first golfer with a win and runner-up on the PGA Tour this season. Bradley won the Zozo Championship held from October 13 to 16 in Chiba, Japan. The tournament was part of the 2022-23 season of the PGA Tour and he has now finished runner-up at the Farmers Insurance Open, which took place at Torrey Pines.

The PGA Tour's communications team shared a post on their social media page, saying:

"With a final-round 66 to finish second, Keegan Bradley is the first player with a win (ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP) and runner-up (Farmers Insurance Open) on TOUR this season."

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms With a final-round 66 to finish second, Keegan Bradley is the first player with a win (ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP) and runner-up (Farmers Insurance Open) on TOUR this season. With a final-round 66 to finish second, Keegan Bradley is the first player with a win (ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP) and runner-up (Farmers Insurance Open) on TOUR this season.

It is important to mention that Jon Rahm has won two PGA Tour events this season. The Spaniard topped the leaderboard of the Sentry Tournament of Champions and then recently won The American Express.

He competed in the Farmers Insurance Open but finished in seventh place. Rahm was 116 in the first round. He would have been eliminated from the championship, but eventually played a few shots in the second round and finished in T14.

After the third round, Rahm was in second place. However, in the finale, his shots were not enough to defeat Max Homa.

With this win, Homa earned $1,566,000 in prize money, and Keegan Bradley took home $984,300.

Keegan Bradley delivers bogey-free birdies in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

Bradley impressed his fans with his impactful performance in the last round of the Farmers Insurance Open. He hit 11 of 18 greens and ended the day with bogey-free birdies.

Keegan Bradley sank six birdies in the final round of the tournament and hit 11 of 14 fairways to secure second place in the championship.

Collin Morikawa, who finished second in the Tournament of Champions, finished third at the Farmers Insurance Open with a 10-point deficit. He made four bogeys and six birdies in the first round to finish the round with a three-shot deficit.

Meanwhile, Sam Ryder finished the day with two birdies, one double bogey, and three bogeys to finish at T4 in a three-way tie with Sungjae Im and Sahith Theegala.

Rickie Fowler played an impressive game on the third day, but with a few bad shots in the last round, he closed the day at T11 alongside Taylor Moore, Erik Barnes, Jimmy Walker, Xander Schauffele, Sam Stevens, and Joseph Bramlett.

The defending champion, Luke List, finished in T25 with Si Woo Kim, Justin Thomas, Jhonattan Vegas, Callum Tarren, and Brent Grant.

Having turned professional in 2008, Keegan Bradley has won 11 professional tournaments, including five on the PGA Tour, two on the European Tour, and six other championships. He also won the PGA Championship in 2011.

It is important to note that Keegan Bradley last won the PGA Tour event in 2018 before clinching the trophy at the Zozo Championship in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes