Keegan Bradley gets pranked by $160M-worth NFL legend at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025

Keegan Bradley is currently competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which is taking place at the TPC Southwind. He is a fan favorite in the tournament, and interestingly, he was recently pranked by a legendary NFL player. This legend is none other than Eli Manning, who disguised himself to deliver some parcels to the golfers as a FedEx deliveryman.The $160 million NFL Legend (according to Celebrity Net Worth) entered the course with some packages and distributed them to several golfers. He went to Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Keegan Bradley, who, by the way, had one of the best reactions to Manning arriving on the course in a deliveryman costume. Bradley was practicing his shots on the course when Manning approached him.The NFL legend was on the sidelines, shouting things. On this, Bradley was upset, but he did not approach the ranting deliveryman. The captain of Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup spotted a familiar face and was shocked to see Eli Manning standing in front of him. Keegan Bradley was so startled that he even said:&quot;I didn't know that was you, I'm like 'Who is this freak over here?' Oh My God.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing this interaction between Eli Manning and Keegan Bradley, the golfer attempted a tee shot, regarding which Manning claimed he had seen better, but it was still a decent stroke.Talking a bit about Keegan Bradley's 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, so far, the golfer has a total score of 2 over par after 36 holes. As of this writing, he is tied for 57th place; therefore, he must back himself to make it to the top 50 and qualify for the upcoming FedEx playoffs.When Keegan Bradley received Eli Manning's admiration and encouragementFedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: GettyKeegan Bradley is from New England, but Eli Manning is a former Giants player. It's evident that New Yorkers and Patriots fans never get along, and Manning has a great record against the Patriots over his career. Making him one of the most despised players among New England supporters, but oddly, these differences between the two NFL teams were overshadowed once for Bradley.Bradley was announced as Team USA's Ryder Cup captain in June 2024, and the move received widespread applause from fans. During that time, the Ryder Cup's official X site even posted about the NFL legend, claiming that, while there have been disagreements between New England and Patriots fans, when it comes to defending the United States, Bradley will have full support.Eli Manning stated:&quot;New Yorkers might even forget you’re a Pats fan. The Ryder Cup is so much bigger than that. My New Yorkers only care that you bleed red, white, and blue and that you win.” [via Golf Digest]The Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at the Bethpage Black Golf Course in September. According to reports, Bradley will almost certainly participate in the competition as a playing captain.