Keegan Bradley labels this Travelers Championship shot as one he is going to ‘remember the most’

Keegan Bradley delivered a clutch performance to win the 2025 Travelers Championship, but it was his final approach on the 18th hole that stood out the most to him.

After the win, CBS reporter Amanda Balionis asked him:

"You had some unbelievable moments today, starting with that huge putt on 9, then 15, then right here on 18. What moment are you most proud of?"

Bradley responded by saying:

"That one right there. That was just, you know, of all the shots and all the putts I've hit, I think I'm going to remember that one the most."

Keegan Bradley was referring to his approach on the 18th, which landed six feet from the pin. He made the birdie putt while Tommy Fleetwood three-putted for bogey, helping him win by one shot.

Bradley shot a 2-under 68 in the final round at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut and finished at 15-under 265 overall. He finished one shot ahead of Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley.

During the round, Bradley made a 64-foot birdie on the 9th, a 37-footer on the 15th, and saved par on the 7th, keeping himself in contention before closing it out on the final hole.

This was his first win of the 2025 season. In 15 starts so far, he has five top-10 finishes, nine top-25s, and has made the cut in 14 events.

Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley says Travelers win ‘opens the door’ to playing

Keegan Bradley has said he might pick himself to play in the 2025 Ryder Cup after winning the Travelers Championship.

The 39-year-old, who is also the U.S. team captain, moved up to No. 7 in the world and ninth in the Ryder Cup standings following his win. Only the top six players qualify automatically, and the captain gets to make six picks.

Earlier, Bradley had said he would only play if he qualified on points, not as a captain’s pick. No one has been a playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

But after his eighth PGA Tour title, Bradley admitted things have changed:

“This changes the story a little bit. I never would have thought about playing if I hadn't won. This definitely opens the door to play. I don't know if I'm going to do it or not, but I certainly have to take a pretty hard look at what's best for the team."

He also said the idea of playing hadn’t crossed his mind until this win.

“My whole life every year I was out here I wanted to play on the Ryder Cup team, and then this would be the first year where maybe I didn't want to. I just wanted to be the captain and, of course, you know, this is what happens. But we'll see. I'm going to do whatever I think is best for the team. Whether that's me on the team -- this certainly changes a lot of things. I was never going to play on the team unless I had won a tournament and so that's changed, but we'll see," he said.

Keegan Bradley now has two PGA Tour wins in the last 10 months — the 2024 BMW Championship in August and now the 2025 Travelers Championship. Among the players ahead of him in the Ryder Cup standings, only World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has won more in that span on the PGA Tour.

Ryder Cup qualifying will continue until August 17. The 2025 Ryder Cup is scheduled to be played from September 26 to 28 at Bethpage Black in New York.

