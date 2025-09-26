Keegan Bradley's American flag run at Bethpage garners a one-word reaction from English cricket icon

Keegan Bradley's American flag run at Bethpage has garnered a one-word reaction from English cricket icon Michael Vaughan. Before the Ryder Cup began on September 26, a video of Bradley running with an American flag on the 18th fairway was shared on social media.NUCLR GOLF’s video on X was reshared by Vaughan, as he wrote:“Muppet”Bradley was part of the 2012 and 2014 Ryder Cup US teams. In 2025, he wouldn't play on the Ryder Cup team but serve as the captain instead.Before the Ryder Cup, Keegan Bradley had a few top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour, including a T6 at the Sony Open, a T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a T8 at the PGA Championship, a T7 at the Memorial Tournament, a T7 at the Tour Championship, and a first-place finish at the Travelers Championship.Keegan Bradley talks about his confidence in his American team Keegan Bradley shared that he was confident about his Ryder Cup team playing at Bethpage Black because it's their home soil and they would get the home support from fans. He added that having Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas together would get the home crowd excited. He said, via ASAP Sports:“First off, the locals want to see us win, first and foremost. I don't think they're too concerned about the course setup. We've got a really exciting team. We're really excited to play in front of our home fans and get out there and get the crowd going. Our lineup, Bryson and Thomas leading us out and then we've got strong groups behind them, I think they're going to be having the crowd excited.“I can't tell you the sense of pride that I have. I came here to this golf course as an 18 year old kid with a dream to play on the PGA TOUR. To come back as the Ryder Cup captain and represent this specific 12 group, the 12 caddies, the wives, and be out here in front of these fans on this golf course has been the highlight of my life. I had these dreams, but like I said in the opening ceremonies, I never got this far in them. To be in front of these guys in the team room and see how unselfish they are.”Keegan Bradley picked Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas for the first match in the Friday foursomes. Followed by Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley in the second match. In the third and fourth matches, he lined up Collin Morikawa and Harris English, and Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, respectively.