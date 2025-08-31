Keegan Bradley shares reason behind Bryson DeChambeau being a good pick for the Ryder Cup team USA

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley praised Bryson DeChambeau for his impressive performance and for having him on the US Ryder Cup team. The LIV golfer is the only player from the Saudi league to compete in the biennial tournament on the US team. He has secured his spot in the team by qualification.

Ad

Bradley has opened up about having him in the team in a press conference on Wednesday while announcing the remaining six players of his team. The PGA Tour pro said that he was impressed with DeChambeau’s game and was looking forward to his performance. Bradley said (via Golf.com):

"A lot to say about Bryson. One of the most incredible things is he qualified for this team off of eight starts, which is unheard of. But what I'm most impressed about Bryson is the effort that he's made to be part of this team.

Ad

Trending

"He's had had to travel, goboit of his way to meet us in our places, and he's gone above and beyond what we would ever ask of a player, and that's the thing I'm most proud of," he added.

Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Harris English, Russell Henley, and JJ Spaun have qualified for the biennial tournament, while Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Cameron Young, and Ben Griffin are the captain’s picks. DeChambeau could not make it to the team in 2023, but he is looking forward to his game this year.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau to miss the Ryder Cup preparation event

Bryson DeChambeau at the Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship - Source: Imagn

Keegan Bradley is hoping his 12-man team for the Ryder Cup will compete in the PGA Tour fall season event, the Procore Championship. Ten of the teammates have already registered for the event; however, two of them are likely to miss it.

Ad

Xander Schauffele had not registered for the event, although he is eligible to compete in the game. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau is expected to miss the tournament, as he is banned from the PGA Tour.

The American golfer joined the Saudi league, and following that, he was banned from playing on the PGA Tour. Earlier this month at the LIV Golf Indianapolis event, Bryson DeChambeau was asked about the Ryder Cup preparation event in an interview with Sports Illustrated. He said (via Golf Magic):

Ad

"That’s up to the [PGA] Tour and their decision to make. It’s on them if they don’t let us become together as a team and play."

This season on the LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau has won an event in Korea, and he was the runner-up in the Mexico City event. He also shone in the Majors and was the runner-up at the PGA Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More