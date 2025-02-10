‘King’ Charley Hull steals the show in Malbon Golf’s latest post

Charley Hull kicked off the 2025 LPGA Tour season by playing in the Founders Cup, which took place at the Bradenton Country Club. After four rounds of intense golf in Bradenton, Florida, Hull scored 68-72-66-70 and tied for 19th place along with Leona Maguire, Paula Reto, and Lauren Coughlin.
After the conclusion of the tournament, Hull's image from the Founders Cup was shared by Malbon Golf. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of Malbon Golf shared an image of Hull in action and wrote an interesting caption.
The caption of the post read:
"All rise for King @charley.hull 🏴 Have a great @lpga_tour season! #TeamMalbon #MalbonWomen @malbonwomen"
You can check Malbon Golf's post for Charley Hull below:
This post by Malbon Golf was shared by Charley Hull on her Instagram story. You can take a look at the English golfer's story below:
Hull and Malbon Golf have been partners for over a year now. The partnership began in January 2024 when Hull announced the collaboration on social media. She joined the likes of fellow LPGA Tour professional Jeongeun Lee and PGA Tour professional Jason Day in being sponsored by Malbon.
How much did Charley Hull earn for her T19 finish at the Founders Cup?
The 2025 Founders Cup, which celebrates the 13 women who founded the tour, had a total purse of $2 million. 23-year-old Yealimi Noh, who won this tournament, got the lion's share of the purse as she earned $300,000. On the other hand, Charley Hull, who finished T19, earned $23,343.
Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 Founders Cup:
- 1 Yealimi Noh -21 $300,000
- 2 Jin Young Ko -17 $188,651
- 3 Megan Khang -16 $136,853
- T4 Miyu Yamashita -13 $86,932
- T4 Hannah Green -13 $86,932
- T4 Jin Hee Im -13 $86,932
- T7 Celine Boutier -12 $51,815
- T7 Minami Katsu -12 $51,815
- T7 Nelly Korda -12 $51,815
- 10 Angel Yin -11 $41,831
- T11 Nasa Hataoka -10 $37,440
- T11 Ashleigh Buhai -10 $37,440
- T13 Jeongeun Lee6 -9 $29,402
- T13 Albane Valenzuela -9 $29,402
- T13 Somi Lee -9 $29,402
- T13 Lexi Thompson -9 $29,402
- T13 Ayaka Furue -9 $29,402
- T13 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -9 $29,402
- T19 Leona Maguire -8 $23,343
- T19 Charley Hull -8 $23,343
- T19 Paula Reto -8 $23,343
- T19 Lauren Coughlin -8 $23,343
- T23 Allisen Corpuz -7 $19,749
- T23 Yuri Yoshida -7 $19,749
- T23 Dewi Weber -7 $19,749
- T23 Benedetta Moresco -7 $19,749
- T23 Sarah Schmelzel -7 $19,749
- T28 Kristen Gillman -5 $15,923
- T28 Hyo Joo Kim -5 $15,923
- T28 Minjee Lee -5 $15,923
- T28 Mary Liu -5 $15,923
- T28 Morgane Metraux -5 $15,923
- T28 Mao Saigo -5 $15,923
- T34 Gigi Stoll -4 $12,705
- T34 Aditi Ashok -4 $12,705
- T34 Kate Smith-Stroh -4 $12,705
- T34 Alena Sharp -4 $12,705
- T34 Jennifer Kupcho -4 $12,705
- T39 Gabriela Ruffels -3 $10,122
- T39 Soo Bin Joo -3 $10,122
- T39 Linnea Strom -3 $10,122
- T39 Gurleen Kaur -3 $10,122
- T39 Nataliya Guseva -3 $10,122
- T39 Gemma Dryburgh -3 $10,122
- T45 Emily Kristine Pederson -2 $8,469
- T45 Elizabeth Szokol -2 $8,469
- T45 Rio Takeda -2 $8,469
- T48 Xiaowen Yin -1 $6,595
- T48 Mi Hyang Lee -1 $6,595
- T48 Ariya Jutanugarn -1 $6,595
- T48 Lydia Ko -1 $6,595
- T48 Fiona Xu -1 $6,595
- T48 Stephanie Kyriacou -1 $6,595
- T48 Wei-Ling Hsu -1 $6,595
- T48 Morika Jutanugarn -1 $6,595
- T56 Jiwon Jeon E $5,887
- T56 Hira Naveed E $5,887
- 58 Madison Young 1 $5,577
- T59 Yuka Saso 2 $5,200
- T59 Carolina Inglis 2 $5,200
- T59 Sophia Popov 2 $5,200
- T62 Yan Liu 3 $4,803
- T62 Frida Kinhult 3 $4,803
- T62 Gaby Lopez 3 $4,803
- T62 Ssu-Chia Cheng 3 $4,803
- 66 Hyo Joon Jang 4 $4,542
- 67 Hinako Shibuno 5 $4,438