‘King’ Charley Hull steals the show in Malbon Golf’s latest post

Charley Hull kicked off the 2025 LPGA Tour season by playing in the Founders Cup, which took place at the Bradenton Country Club. After four rounds of intense golf in Bradenton, Florida, Hull scored 68-72-66-70 and tied for 19th place along with Leona Maguire, Paula Reto, and Lauren Coughlin.

After the conclusion of the tournament, Hull's image from the Founders Cup was shared by Malbon Golf. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of Malbon Golf shared an image of Hull in action and wrote an interesting caption.

The caption of the post read:

"All rise for King @charley.hull 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Have a great @lpga_tour season! #TeamMalbon #MalbonWomen @malbonwomen"

You can check Malbon Golf's post for Charley Hull below:

This post by Malbon Golf was shared by Charley Hull on her Instagram story. You can take a look at the English golfer's story below:

[Image via Instagram - @charley.hull]

Hull and Malbon Golf have been partners for over a year now. The partnership began in January 2024 when Hull announced the collaboration on social media. She joined the likes of fellow LPGA Tour professional Jeongeun Lee and PGA Tour professional Jason Day in being sponsored by Malbon.

How much did Charley Hull earn for her T19 finish at the Founders Cup?

The 2025 Founders Cup, which celebrates the 13 women who founded the tour, had a total purse of $2 million. 23-year-old Yealimi Noh, who won this tournament, got the lion's share of the purse as she earned $300,000. On the other hand, Charley Hull, who finished T19, earned $23,343.

Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 Founders Cup:

1 Yealimi Noh -21 $300,000

2 Jin Young Ko -17 $188,651

3 Megan Khang -16 $136,853

T4 Miyu Yamashita -13 $86,932

T4 Hannah Green -13 $86,932

T4 Jin Hee Im -13 $86,932

T7 Celine Boutier -12 $51,815

T7 Minami Katsu -12 $51,815

T7 Nelly Korda -12 $51,815

10 Angel Yin -11 $41,831

T11 Nasa Hataoka -10 $37,440

T11 Ashleigh Buhai -10 $37,440

T13 Jeongeun Lee6 -9 $29,402

T13 Albane Valenzuela -9 $29,402

T13 Somi Lee -9 $29,402

T13 Lexi Thompson -9 $29,402

T13 Ayaka Furue -9 $29,402

T13 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -9 $29,402

T19 Leona Maguire -8 $23,343

T19 Charley Hull -8 $23,343

T19 Paula Reto -8 $23,343

T19 Lauren Coughlin -8 $23,343

T23 Allisen Corpuz -7 $19,749

T23 Yuri Yoshida -7 $19,749

T23 Dewi Weber -7 $19,749

T23 Benedetta Moresco -7 $19,749

T23 Sarah Schmelzel -7 $19,749

T28 Kristen Gillman -5 $15,923

T28 Hyo Joo Kim -5 $15,923

T28 Minjee Lee -5 $15,923

T28 Mary Liu -5 $15,923

T28 Morgane Metraux -5 $15,923

T28 Mao Saigo -5 $15,923

T34 Gigi Stoll -4 $12,705

T34 Aditi Ashok -4 $12,705

T34 Kate Smith-Stroh -4 $12,705

T34 Alena Sharp -4 $12,705

T34 Jennifer Kupcho -4 $12,705

T39 Gabriela Ruffels -3 $10,122

T39 Soo Bin Joo -3 $10,122

T39 Linnea Strom -3 $10,122

T39 Gurleen Kaur -3 $10,122

T39 Nataliya Guseva -3 $10,122

T39 Gemma Dryburgh -3 $10,122

T45 Emily Kristine Pederson -2 $8,469

T45 Elizabeth Szokol -2 $8,469

T45 Rio Takeda -2 $8,469

T48 Xiaowen Yin -1 $6,595

T48 Mi Hyang Lee -1 $6,595

T48 Ariya Jutanugarn -1 $6,595

T48 Lydia Ko -1 $6,595

T48 Fiona Xu -1 $6,595

T48 Stephanie Kyriacou -1 $6,595

T48 Wei-Ling Hsu -1 $6,595

T48 Morika Jutanugarn -1 $6,595

T56 Jiwon Jeon E $5,887

T56 Hira Naveed E $5,887

58 Madison Young 1 $5,577

T59 Yuka Saso 2 $5,200

T59 Carolina Inglis 2 $5,200

T59 Sophia Popov 2 $5,200

T62 Yan Liu 3 $4,803

T62 Frida Kinhult 3 $4,803

T62 Gaby Lopez 3 $4,803

T62 Ssu-Chia Cheng 3 $4,803

66 Hyo Joon Jang 4 $4,542

67 Hinako Shibuno 5 $4,438

