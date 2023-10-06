Korn Ferry Tour Championship payout: Purse size, prize breakdown, and more explored

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship will see the culmination of the Korn Ferry Tour season as 30 PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season will be up for grabs. The field of 75 golfers will fight it out of 14 cards, with 16 golfers having confirmed their cards already.
The total prize purse for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship will be $1,500,000. The winner will receive $270,000, which is about 18% of the total pay.
Following is the prize money payout list according to the top 35 positions of finishing:
- 1 $270,000
- 2. $135,000
- 3. $90,000
- 4. $67,5005
- 5. $7,000
- 6. $51,750
- 7. $48,000
- 8. $44,250
- 9. $41,250
- 10. $38,250
- 11. $35,475
- 12. $33,000
- 13. $30,750
- 14. $28,500
- 15. $27,000
- 16. $25,500
- 17. $24,000
- 18. $22,500
- 19. $21,000
- 20. $19,500
- 21. $18,225
- 22. $17,025
- 23. $15,825
- 24. $14,625
- 25. $13,500
- 26. $12,795
- 27. $12,150
- 28. $11,550
- 29. $11,100
- 30. $10,650
- 31. $10,275
- 32. $9,975
- 33. $9,675
- 34. $9,375
- 35. $9,075
While the field is typically made up of 75 golfers, Grayson Murray and Nicholas Lindheim will be sitting out this week, rounding out the field at 73.
Groupings for rounds 1 and 2 of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship
The top 30 point sitters are very close when it comes to points distribution, and fans can look forward to a very close contested weekend.
Following are the groupings for rounds 1 and 2 of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship:
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Curtis Luck, Rafael Campos
- Paul Barjon, Ricky Castillo, David Skinns
- Fabián Gómez, Ryan McCormick, Jeremy Paul
- Brandon Harkins, Sam Saunders, Wil Bateman
- Norman Xiong, Joey Garber, Jake Knapp
- Cristobal Del Solar, Steven Fisk, Davis Chatfield
- Chandler Phillips, Tom Whitney, Chris Gotterup
- Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey, Ben Kohles
- Roger Sloan, Trace Crowe, Chase Seiffert
- Rhein Gibson, Mac Meissner, Matt McCarty
- Brett Drewitt, Taylor Dickson, Cody Blick
- Parker Coody, Thomas Walsh, John Augenstein
- Spencer Levin, Patrick Fishburn
- Max Greyserman, Brian Campbell, Pontus Nyholm
- Chan Kim, Pierceson Coody, Ben Silverman
- Josh Teater, John VanDerLaan, Shad Tuten
- Joe Highsmith, Jackson Suber, Logan McAllister
- Carter Jenkins, Wilson Furr, Mason Andersen
- Brad Hopfinger, Paul Peterson, Patrick Cover
- Jimmy Stanger, Tim Widing
- Jamie Lovemark, Kevin Dougherty, Dimi Papadatos
- Jorge Fernández Valdés, Scott Gutschewski, Roberto Díaz
- David Kocher, Jacob Bridgeman, Quade Cummins
- Thomas Rosenmueller, Trent Phillips, Patrick Welch
- Chris Petefish, Frankie Capan III, Jacob Solomon