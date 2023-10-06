Korn Ferry Tour Championship payout: Purse size, prize breakdown, and more explored

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship will see the culmination of the Korn Ferry Tour season as 30 PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season will be up for grabs. The field of 75 golfers will fight it out of 14 cards, with 16 golfers having confirmed their cards already.

The total prize purse for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship will be $1,500,000. The winner will receive $270,000, which is about 18% of the total pay.

Following is the prize money payout list according to the top 35 positions of finishing:

1 $270,000

2. $135,000

3. $90,000

4. $67,5005

5. $7,000

6. $51,750

7. $48,000

8. $44,250

9. $41,250

10. $38,250

11. $35,475

12. $33,000

13. $30,750

14. $28,500

15. $27,000

16. $25,500

17. $24,000

18. $22,500

19. $21,000

20. $19,500

21. $18,225

22. $17,025

23. $15,825

24. $14,625

25. $13,500

26. $12,795

27. $12,150

28. $11,550

29. $11,100

30. $10,650

31. $10,275

32. $9,975

33. $9,675

34. $9,375

35. $9,075

While the field is typically made up of 75 golfers, Grayson Murray and Nicholas Lindheim will be sitting out this week, rounding out the field at 73.

Groupings for rounds 1 and 2 of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship

The top 30 point sitters are very close when it comes to points distribution, and fans can look forward to a very close contested weekend.

Following are the groupings for rounds 1 and 2 of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship:

Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Curtis Luck, Rafael Campos

Paul Barjon, Ricky Castillo, David Skinns

Fabián Gómez, Ryan McCormick, Jeremy Paul

Brandon Harkins, Sam Saunders, Wil Bateman

Norman Xiong, Joey Garber, Jake Knapp

Cristobal Del Solar, Steven Fisk, Davis Chatfield

Chandler Phillips, Tom Whitney, Chris Gotterup

Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey, Ben Kohles

Roger Sloan, Trace Crowe, Chase Seiffert

Rhein Gibson, Mac Meissner, Matt McCarty

Brett Drewitt, Taylor Dickson, Cody Blick

Parker Coody, Thomas Walsh, John Augenstein

Spencer Levin, Patrick Fishburn

Max Greyserman, Brian Campbell, Pontus Nyholm

Chan Kim, Pierceson Coody, Ben Silverman

Josh Teater, John VanDerLaan, Shad Tuten

Joe Highsmith, Jackson Suber, Logan McAllister

Carter Jenkins, Wilson Furr, Mason Andersen

Brad Hopfinger, Paul Peterson, Patrick Cover

Jimmy Stanger, Tim Widing

Jamie Lovemark, Kevin Dougherty, Dimi Papadatos

Jorge Fernández Valdés, Scott Gutschewski, Roberto Díaz

David Kocher, Jacob Bridgeman, Quade Cummins

Thomas Rosenmueller, Trent Phillips, Patrick Welch

Chris Petefish, Frankie Capan III, Jacob Solomon