KPMG Women's PGA Championship R1 Weather forecast: Conditions in Texas explored

The opening round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, is expected to begin under intense heat and humidity. Conditions on Thursday, June 19, will be mostly sunny with high temperatures and elevated UV levels, posing a risk of heat-related stress for both players and spectators. While most of the day should remain dry, isolated thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon and evening hours.
Here is the detailed forecast for Round 1 of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025:
Morning
- Temperature: 32°C (90°F)
- Conditions: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid
- Wind: SW at 15 km/h (9 mph)
- Wind Gusts: Up to 33 km/h (21 mph)
- Humidity: 68%
- Dew Point: 22°C (72°F)
- Chance of Rain: 12%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 22%
- Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon
- Temperature: 35°C (95°F)
- Conditions: Hot with mostly sunny skies; isolated thunderstorms possible
- Wind: S at 13 km/h (8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: Up to 24 km/h (15 mph)
- Humidity: 49%
- Dew Point: 22°C (72°F)
- Chance of Rain: 40%
- Precipitation: 1.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 25%
- Visibility: 9 km
Evening
- Temperature: 29°C (84°F)
- Conditions: Partly cloudy and humid; thunderstorms possible in some areas
- Wind: S at 17 km/h (11 mph)
- Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h (20 mph)
- Humidity: 64%
- Dew Point: 23°C (73°F)
- Chance of Rain: 40%
- Precipitation: 1.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 17%
- Visibility: 9 km
Field of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship explored
World No. 1 Nelly Korda headlines the field at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, as she aims to capture her third career Major title. The 2021 KPMG Women's PGA champion added to her Major tally earlier last season with a win at The Chevron Championship.
Korda finished second at the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills and tied for 15th at the ShopRite LPGA Classic the following week. She opted not to compete in the Meijer LPGA Classic, choosing instead to rest ahead of the season’s third Major championship.
Joining her in the field are the year’s first two Major winners, Mao Saigo and Maja Stark. Saigo claimed her first major title at The Chevron Championship and was in contention again at the U.S. Women’s Open before falling off the pace over the weekend. Stark went on to secure her first Major win at Erin Hills, overtaking the field to emerge victorious.
This will mark Stark’s third appearance at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She is looking to improve on her past results in the event, having tied for 60th in 2024 and missing the cut in 2023. Saigo, by contrast, posted a top-10 finish at last year’s edition, tying for seventh at Sahalee.