Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf tournament 2023 tee times: Which celebrity is teeing off when?

The American Century Championship is here. The celebrity event also known as the Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf tournament is set to tee off on Friday, July 14 at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada. The tournament will feature 80 celebrities from all over the world and from fields of sports, business, and entertainment, competing for the prize purse of $600,000 on offer.

The Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament will see celebrities compete against each other for the top prize of $125,000. It is pertinent to note that the event will have a 54-hole modified Stableford format. Unlike standard stroke play, the players will be awarded points based on each individual hole. The golfers will play to make as many points as possible to take the win.

Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf tournament 2023 Friday tee times

The Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament will give fans a chance to watch their favorite celebrities take a shot at golf. The event, stacked with celebs from Patrick Mahomes to Larry the Cable Guy, will tee off at 7:45 am with Mike Vrabel, Ray Romano and Mike Golic on the tee. The pairing of Emmitt Smith, Dwight Freeney and DeMarcus Ware will follow at 7:54 am.

Notably, Annika Sorenstam will tee off with Jake Owen, and Mardy Fish at 8:57 am, while The Match stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will tee off at 9:24 am alongside Canelo Alvarez.

Here are the tee times for Friday's first round of the Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf 2023:

Hole No.1

7:45 am: Mike Vrabel, Ray Romano, Mike Golic

7:54 am: Emmitt Smith, Dwight Freeney, DeMarcus Ware

8:03 am: Alfonso Ribeiro, Don Cheadle, Michael Pena

8:12 am: Zach Lavine, Kyle Lowry, Ray Allen

8:21 am: Baker Mayfield, Derek Carr, David Carr

8:30 am: Colin Jost, Miles Teller, Chace Crawford

8:39 am: Ronde Barber, Charles Woodson, Patrick Peterson

8:48 am: Jerry Rice, Larry Fitzgerald, Davante Adams

8:57 am: Annika Sorenstam, Jake Owen, Mardy Fish

9:06 am: Vinny Del Negro, Mike Modano, Jack Wagner

9:15 am: Aaron Rodgers, Pat McAfee, AJ Hawk

9:24 am: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Canelo Alvarez

9:33 am: Tony Romo, John Elway, Josh Allen

9:42 am: Mark Mulder, John Smoltz, Joe Pavelski

9:51 am: Dell Curry, Steph Curry, Seth Curry

10:00 am: Charles Barkley, The Miz, Andre Iguadola

Fans can watch the American Century Championship/Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf tournament on NBC as well as Peacock.

Here are the timings of the broadcast for the tournament:

Friday, Round 1: 4-6 p.m. ET/1-3 p.m. PT on Peacock

Saturday, Round 2: 2:30-6 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock

Sunday, Round 3: 2:30-6 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock

