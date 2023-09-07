“Last time, it was kind of shocking”: Teenage golf sensation optimistic about her chances in the Queen City Championship

Fifteen-year-old Mia Hammond caught the eye of the LPGA World in early July. Now, she will soon tee off at the Queen City Championship. At the first tee at the Highland Meadows Golf Club, she and her impressive performance was announced to the crowd.

Hammond teed off for her first ever LPGA event. Now, a few months later, Hammond looks back on her surprsing performance, by which she is herself shocked. Speaking via NBC4, she said:

“I think I kind of shocked myself in a sense. I wasn’t really expecting to play that well in the first couple of rounds.”

Hammond ended the first two rounds tied for 20th place. She made the cut with a score of 6 under par, earning the praise of her coach Kyle Morris. Speaking about her performance, Morris had nothing but praise. He said (via NBC4),

“To be honest, she was amazing at 9, too. Her doing what she’s doing and playing where she’s playing is not one bit surprising.”

Mia Hammond to tee it up at Queen City Championship at only 15 years of age

Hammond will have a chance to show off her skills once again at the Queen City Championship. Having gained experience from teeing it up before, Hammond feels more prepared going into the weekend.

“I’ll know what to expect a little bit more this time," Hammond said (via NBC4). "Last time, it was kind of shocking because I’ve never been in that position before. Just to feel the environment and what it’s like to actually be out there with people I’m not familiar with and kind of understand what it really takes."

Her coach, Morris, is also confident about her performance at the Queen City Championship. He has worked with her since she was nine years old, and knows how well she works under pressure.

“When pressure is really, really high, she plays really, really good. We make jokes that we should probably get 100,000 people to follow you because you would probably shoot 63.”

The 2023 Queen City Championship will see Ally Ewing defend her title, and 12 LPGA champions on the field. It will be held from September 7 to 10 at the Kendale Course in Kenwood Country Club.