Lee Travino confirms Happy Gilmore 2 appearance

The six-time major champion Lee Trevino has confirmed that he is making an appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 starring Adam Sandler. Trevino is one of the most celebrated golfers to have played the sport with two US Open, two British Open and as many PGA Championship wins.

Talking to Golf.com’s Dylan Dethier on the range in Punta Mita, Mexico, Lee Trevino hinted that he’s part of Happy Gilmore 2 which will be on Netflix on a date to be announced later.

In a video clip shared by Golf.com on X (formerly Twitter), Trevino was asked about his golf swing by Dylan Dethier and the former had a lot to say about it:

“Oh sh*t, I could, what do you think that Happy Gilmore got his godda** swing from? Have you seen my feet? Did you see what my feet are doing? I was just with him for two days.”

Trending

Dylan Dethier then tried to confirm the development by asking:

“Were you?”

In response, the legendary golfer said:

“Oh, yeah. We filmed the second.”

Dylan responded:

“Happy Gilmore 2. Oh good, they brought you back. The star of the first one.”

Lee Trevino then continued to comment on his golf swing by saying:

“Watch these feet. (after finishing the swing), see, that’s my trigger. I don’t stand there. I don’t stand there like a frozen rope.”

Expand Tweet

In his entire career, Lee Trevino played 396 PGA Tour events, out of which he won 29 PGA Tour events. Along with these wins, Trevino remained runner-up 26 times, finished third 15 times, made the top 5 in 96 events, and had a whopping 153 top-10 finishes.

Lee Trevino wished he hadn’t made a cameo in Happy Gilmore

Although Lee Trevino has confirmed his cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, his views about this franchise were different in 2013. Trevino did feature in the first part, but when he was asked about his reaction at the UT Tyler 2013 Patriot Golf Classic, his response was totally different.

He then said [via NBC Sports]:

“If they were going to use all those foul words in there, I never would have done it," Trevino had told NBC Sports.

Happy Gilmore was first released in 1996. It tells the story of an aspiring ice hockey player who had a powerful slapshot in his armory. But he also had an overaggressive streak and a lack of skating talent that kept him away from joining a hockey team. Then, a sudden incident turns Gilmore into a golfer.

Not much has been revealed about what the second part is going to offer, but one can expect that the story will move forward from where it ended in the first part.

The second part of the movie will have Adam Sandler. He will be sharing the screen with Margaret Qualley, Ben Stiller, and Julie Bowen, among others. Along with these stars, we will also witness some of the big names in golf as well, including players like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback