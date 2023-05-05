"Sorry, I don't want to play under that sort of regime" - Lee Westwood opens up on the 'sad' end to his European Tour career

Lee Westwood, one of the most successful golfers in the history of the European Tour, has announced his resignation from the tour. The 49-year-old, who has won 44 times on the European Tour, including two Order of Merit titles, has cited his disappointment with the new regime as the reason for his departure.

In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Westwood opened up on his decision and the sadness he feels at leaving the tour.

He described the tour as his "home" and spoke of the many memories he has gained over the years.

"Sorry, I don't want to play under that sort of regime. I mulled it over and just didn't like the thought of the tour continuously hitting us with more fines and bans that would have been hanging over me."

Westwood's departure from the tour marks the end of an era. He is one of the most successful golfers in the history of the European Tour, and his influence on the game will be felt for years to come. It is a testament to his talent and his dedication that he has been able to achieve so much.

"I've paid my fine out of respect for the arbitration panel and have then taken the decisions out of the tour's hands. I honestly want to move on."

The immediate backdrop to Lee Westwood's resignation

Westwood tees off [File Photo]

Lee Westwood's decision to leave the European Tour has been a long time coming. The Englishman has been critical of the tour's new regime ever since it took over from the previous management in 2022.

The veteran golfer's resignation comes just weeks before the start of the 2023 season, and it is a significant blow to the tour. Westwood has been a mainstay on the European Tour for more than three decades, and he is one of the most recognizable faces in the game.

Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood has been particularly critical of the tour's decision to cut the number of events on the schedule. He believes that this will make it harder for players to earn a living and that it will ultimately hurt the tour's long-term prospects.

Westwood has also been critical of the tour's treatment of the players. He believes that the tour should be doing more to support its players, particularly those who are struggling to make ends meet.

Lee Westwood

His departure highlights the challenges faced by professional golfers in today's world, as they strive to make a living while also pursuing their dreams.

This development should serve as a wake-up call to the tour's management. They need to listen to the players and take their concerns seriously. They need to focus on building a tour that is sustainable, that is supportive of its players, and that provides opportunities for golfers to build their careers.

Ultimately, Lee Westwood's legacy will be of one of the greatest golfers of his generation.

