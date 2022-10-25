WWE and its talented crop of superstars are set to return to Europe for four shows next year.

Earlier today, World Wrestling Entertainment announced that they will be bringing the action to Birmingham (April 26th), Manchester (April 27th), Belfast (April 28th, and Paris (April 29th) towards the end of April 2023.

Performers that fans can expect to see from the four shows include the likes of former Universal Champions Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, as well as Bobby Lashley and current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

The company will no doubt be looking to increase their presence in Europe following on from their successful show Clash At The Castle this past September, which saw over 60,000 fans descend upon the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for a record-setting event.

WWE LIVE® RETURNS TO THE UK, NORTHERN IRELAND & FRANCE IN APRIL 2023. Tickets On Sale Friday, October 28.

WWE set to host UK show this weekend

As well as their upcoming shows in the UK, Northern Ireland and France, the company will be putting on a show in Glasgow, Scotland this Sunday. This will be the first UK-based show since Clash at the Castle took place this past September.

At the event, fans will get to see the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther in action as well as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

Tickets for the Glasgow live event are still available at bookingsdirect.com

