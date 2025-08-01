Lee Westwood to partner with $10M-worth soccer star as LIV Golf announces lineup for The Duels UK

Lee Westwood is all set to compete in the upcoming Duels UK golf event. The event will be held at the JCB Golf and Country Club, the course that also hosts LIV Golf UK, which was won by Joaquin Niemann this year. Duels UK will feature well-known YouTubers, great golfers, as well as some soccer legends.LIV Golf released a hype video featuring all of the pairings that will compete in The Duels UK. Westwood will have a unique pairing as he is competing in the tournament alongside former soccer player Jimmy Bullard, who has a reported net worth of $10 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth).The LIV Golf League hyped up the tournament on X, as the caption of the post read.&quot;We have a star-studded lineup for The Duels UK 🤩 Head to @RickShielsPGA YouTube channel at 4:00 PM BST‼️ #TheDuelsUK&quot;Apart from Lee Westwood and Jimmy Bullard, here's a look at other pairings taking part in the tournament:Ian Poulter and Rick ShielsSeb Brown and Tyrrell HattonBubba Watson and Luke KwonTalor Gooch and Micah MorrisKevin Na and Evan ThompsonThe event will take place on August 1, and it will be broadcast live on Rick Shiels' YouTube channel. Interestingly, the tournament could provide a fantastic opportunity for Lee Westwood, a 52-year-old veteran who is still looking for his first win of the season. The tournament will consist of fast-paced nine-hole scramble matches.Apart from Shiels' YouTube channel, the event is also set to be featured for free on the LIV Golf Plus app (Android/iOS) and the LIV Golf YouTube channel.Lee Westwood compares the formats of the PGA Tour and LIV GolfGolf: LIV Golf Greenbrier - Source: ImagnLee Westwood delivered a solid performance at the 2025 Open Championship, which was played on the Royal Portrush Golf Course in Northern Ireland. He finished the tournament tied for 34th place with a score of 3-under par. Westwood did well in the competition, but his LIV Golf events have not been as successful for him.When asked about the difference in format between the two tours during a press conference, the veteran golfer remarked:&quot;Am I comfortable with it? Yeah, I don't mind change and adapting. It's people in general that don't like change and adapting. People are used to the traditions and staying in their ways, their comfort.&quot;Westwood added:&quot;But all sports have to adapt and change. I think golf is doing a great job of it through LIV, yeah.&quot;Lee Westwood's best result in LIV Golf this season came at LIV Golf Virginia, where he finished tied for 10th with a total score of 204, 9-under par.