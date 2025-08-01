  • home icon
Lee Westwood to partner with $10M-worth soccer star as LIV Golf announces lineup for The Duels UK

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Aug 01, 2025 15:59 GMT
Senior PGA Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Lee Westwood is all set to compete in the upcoming Duels UK golf event. The event will be held at the JCB Golf and Country Club, the course that also hosts LIV Golf UK, which was won by Joaquin Niemann this year. Duels UK will feature well-known YouTubers, great golfers, as well as some soccer legends.

LIV Golf released a hype video featuring all of the pairings that will compete in The Duels UK. Westwood will have a unique pairing as he is competing in the tournament alongside former soccer player Jimmy Bullard, who has a reported net worth of $10 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth).

The LIV Golf League hyped up the tournament on X, as the caption of the post read.

"We have a star-studded lineup for The Duels UK 🤩 Head to @RickShielsPGA YouTube channel at 4:00 PM BST‼️ #TheDuelsUK"
Apart from Lee Westwood and Jimmy Bullard, here's a look at other pairings taking part in the tournament:

  • Ian Poulter and Rick Shiels
  • Seb Brown and Tyrrell Hatton
  • Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon
  • Talor Gooch and Micah Morris
  • Kevin Na and Evan Thompson

The event will take place on August 1, and it will be broadcast live on Rick Shiels' YouTube channel. Interestingly, the tournament could provide a fantastic opportunity for Lee Westwood, a 52-year-old veteran who is still looking for his first win of the season. The tournament will consist of fast-paced nine-hole scramble matches.

Apart from Shiels' YouTube channel, the event is also set to be featured for free on the LIV Golf Plus app (Android/iOS) and the LIV Golf YouTube channel.

Lee Westwood compares the formats of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf

Golf: LIV Golf Greenbrier - Source: Imagn
Lee Westwood delivered a solid performance at the 2025 Open Championship, which was played on the Royal Portrush Golf Course in Northern Ireland. He finished the tournament tied for 34th place with a score of 3-under par. Westwood did well in the competition, but his LIV Golf events have not been as successful for him.

When asked about the difference in format between the two tours during a press conference, the veteran golfer remarked:

"Am I comfortable with it? Yeah, I don't mind change and adapting. It's people in general that don't like change and adapting. People are used to the traditions and staying in their ways, their comfort."

Westwood added:

"But all sports have to adapt and change. I think golf is doing a great job of it through LIV, yeah."

Lee Westwood's best result in LIV Golf this season came at LIV Golf Virginia, where he finished tied for 10th with a total score of 204, 9-under par.

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
