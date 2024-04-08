“Let’s get 16!” “Looking healthy and happy” – Fans react to Tiger Woods arriving on the course at Augusta National ahead of Masters

Fans eagerly anticipate Tiger Woods's performance as he prepares to tee off at the upcoming Masters tournament. The first Major of the year is scheduled from April 11 to 14 at the esteemed Augusta National Golf Course. It boasts a regular full-sized field with a cut-line after 36 holes.

Tiger Woods arrived at the Georgia golf course on Sunday, April 7, and walked onto the course for a practice round.

Pictures of the 48-year-old were shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans in the comments section expressed optimism that Woods will likely claim his 16th Major this year.

"Let’s get 16!" wrote a fan.

"Looking healthy and happy; weather looks good? I’m starting to believe a little bit! #16," commented another fan.

Another fan hoped he would complete all four rounds of the tournament.

"I just want him to play all 4 rounds, and anything extra would be great," jotted another fan.

Tiger Woods participated in the Masters in 2023 but was forced to withdraw after making the cut. In 2024, he had only played in one professional tournament, The Genesis Invitational, but was forced to withdraw after the first round due to illness.

Tiger Woods says no to sex to prepare for the Masters

Tiger Woods is focused on the Masters and is leaving no room for excuses to miss the opportunity to clinch his sixth green jacket. The legendary golfer has reportedly eliminated sex to maintain his concentration on the Major.

According to a recent report by the New York Post, one of his friends revealed that Woods is highly "focused" on the Major.

Speaking of Tiger Woods's preparation for the Major, his friend said:

"He's focused. He's working really hard in the gym. He's eating right. He's even eliminated sex. He does that now when he's preparing: no sex until the tournament is over. He doesn't want anything to take away his focus."

Tiger Woods has secured five Masters victories throughout his career, placing him second in the game's history. Jack Nicklaus holds the record for the most Majors won in a career.

Woods claimed his first Masters victory in 1997, just a year after embarking on his professional journey. His second Major triumph came in 2001, which he successfully defended in 2002. Additionally, Woods clinched two more Masters titles in 2005 and 2019.

The 2024 Masters tournament commences with its opening round on Thursday, April 11, and will have its final day on Sunday, April 14.

The Masters field also features top golfers such as Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and Viktor Hovland, among many others.

