Tiger Woods is taking ‘drastic measures’ like ‘eliminating sex’ to prepare for the Masters: Reports

Tiger Woods has set his sights on winning his sixth Masters title in 2024. The legendary American golfer is putting forth his best effort to secure a victory in the tournament next week.

According to a recent report by the NY Post, Woods is diligently preparing for the event and has even "eliminated sex" to enhance his focus on the upcoming tournament.

Tiger Woods has been struggling with injuries, which have limited his participation in professional events. His most recent appearance was at The Genesis Invitational, where he had to withdraw mid-tournament due to illness.

He has been absent from the course for the last few weeks and will finally make his return at the Masters 2024. With five Masters victories already under his belt, Woods has his sights set on claiming a sixth title to match the record set by Jack Nicklaus.

Woods has reportedly arrived at the Augusta National Club and is already engaged in preparations for the prestigious event. A recent report suggests that he has made significant lifestyle changes to maintain focus on the tournament.

A friend of Woods informed the aforementioned outlet that the 48-year-old golfer has been prioritizing proper diet, gym sessions and has chosen to avoid intimate relationships to concentrate on the Major.

Speaking of Woods, his friend told the NY Post:

“He’s focused. He’s working really hard in the gym. He’s eating right. He’s even eliminated sex. He does that now when he’s preparing: no sex until the tournament is over. He doesn’t want anything to take away his focus.”

It is important to note that Tiger Woods is publicly single in 2024. He was previously in a relationship with restaurant manager Erica Harman, but they parted ways last year.

The outlet even asked Woods' friend to comment on the golfer's dating life, but he simply dodged the question, saying:

“There’s no one to speak of.”

Woods participated in the 2023 Masters and successfully made the cut after the 36-hole. However, he was compelled to withdraw from the tournament due to an ankle injury. After the 2023 Masters, he underwent surgery and made appearances in a few tournaments.

Initially planning to partake in at least one tournament per month in 2024, Woods has only competed in one tournament thus far. He entered The Genesis Invitational but encountered health issues and withdrew during the second round of play. While anticipated to compete in The Players Championship last month, reports suggest he missed the 5 p.m. registration deadline and thus did not participate.

Nevertheless, Woods did compete in the Seminole Pro-member tournament in 2024, albeit it was only a one-day event. Despite his absence from the field, he was often spotted cheering for his son Charlie at junior events. Fans are eagerly anticipating his return to competition next week.

Tiger Woods spotted at Augusta ahead of the Masters

Tiger Woods captured the attention of golf fans last week when he was spotted practicing at the Augusta National golf course. It was reported that he played golf with his good friend Justin Thomas and Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley at the prestigious golf course.

If he makes the cut next week, Woods would be the first player in the tournament's history to advance to the weekend rounds for the most number of times since winning his first major in 1997.

Tiger Woods has won 15 major titles in his career, his last being the Masters in 2019.