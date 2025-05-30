"Let’s see Scottie Scheffler throw a football" - Fans react to the 28-YO laughing at $250M-worth NFL legend's tee shot

Fans shared their thoughts on X to a video of Scottie Scheffler laughing after NFL legend Peyton Manning hit his tee shot at the Memorial Pro-Am event. Several sports entities and celebrities competed at the Golden Bear Pro-Am ahead of the Memorial Tournament this week.
NBA star Stephen Curry, singer-songwriter Luke Bryan among others joined the field along with golf entities like Amanda Balionis, Kira K Dixon, and Michelle Wie-West.
Two-time Super Bowl champion, Peyton Manning was paired with Scottie Scheffler, alongside Aaron Rai, Brandon Stokley, and Anthony Gonzalez.
The NUCLR Golf shared a video of the $250 million worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) NFL quarterback hitting a tee shot at the Pro-Am on Friday (May 30). The video showed Scheffler laughing in the background after the shot hit a house. The post was captioned:
"🏡💥🏌️♂️Scottie Scheffler laughs as Peyton Manning smokes a house with his tee ball"
Scheffler's reaction drew mixed opinions from fans who expressed their discontent in their comments to the above post.
One fan claimed:
"Let’s see Scottie throw a football"
One fan commented:
"Regardless of how successful, they are still just dudes. This is hilarious and Peyton just has to take it."
Here are few other reactions for the video.
"It’s 7am. What did you expect? No teetime should ever be earlier than 10am," another person wrote.
"One of us… one of us," one user shared.
"This is hilarious," another commented.
"That back pedal after the shot. Peyton was embarrassed. Didn’t even want to look anybody in the eye😂," one fan pointed out.
Scottie Scheffler looks defend his title at the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf club in Dublin, Ohio.
How has Scottie Scheffler performed at the Memorial Tournament so far?
The defending champion stands tied for fourth as of this writing after shooting a two-under par 70 in round one and two-under par in round two. Though most of his game on the first two days went relatively smoothly, Scheffler faltered in between as he shot a few bogeys, including a double bogey in round two. He had entered the Memorial tournament with +280 odds to win the title.
The ongoing PGA Tour event is Scottie Scheffler's 12th appearance of the season. He has claimed two titles this year, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the PGA Championship, consecutively.
Scheffler currently shares the fourth place at the Memorial Tournament with Irish golfer Shane Lowry and Akshay Bhatia.
Moreover, the leaderboard displays tough competition as three players share the first place at the moment. Nick Taylor, Ben Griffin, and Collin Morikawa have all carded a seven-under-par scores to hold on to the top spot.