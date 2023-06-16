“Let it snow!” - LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson gets the ‘best fan yell’ at the US Open 2023

LIV golfer Dustin Johnson made his presence felt during the first round at the 2023 US Open on Thursday, June 15. He had a solid start to the tournament, finishing just two strokes behind the leaders.

Johnson, who picked up the first major of his career at the 2016 US Open, started the 123rd edition of the tournament with an incredible six-under-par score. He sits in third place following the opening round at the Los Angeles Country Club after firing the career-low round in a major.

Fans were impressed with his performance, cheering loud for the former World No.1. The course echoed with "Let it snow" as Johnson took his shot.

One of the spectators, Christopher Powers, shared a video of the Johnson playing at the LACC, with the caption saying:

"LET IT SNOW! Best fan yell'I've heard in a long, looooooooog time."

Christopher Powers @CPowers14



Best fan yell I’ve heard in a long, looooooooong time “LET IT SNOW”Best fan yell I’ve heard in a long, looooooooong time “LET IT SNOW” Best fan yell I’ve heard in a long, looooooooong time ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ https://t.co/8ychOjScpk

Dustin Johnson started the game with a birdie on the first hole. He sank five birdies on the front nine, along with a bogey and two more birdies on the back nine, to finish with a score of six-under 64.

Speaking about his performance, the American golfer said:

“Yeah, I like the golf course. Obviously today they didn’t have it set up all the way back like I would imagine it will be probably the next three days. The golf course is in perfect condition. You just have to drive it well here or you have no chance.”

"The game has been trending in the right direction": Dustin Johnson is looking forward to his second US Open triumph

Having turned pro in 2007, Dustin Johnson has won 30 professional events, including two majors. He won the US Open in 2016 before donning the stunning green jacket in 2020.

He shot a 64 in the 2023 US Open, his 10th round of 65 or better in major championships, tying him with legendary golfer Tiger Woods on the all-time list.

Dustin Johnson, who won the LIV Golf Tulsa last month, is now looking forward to another victory at the major event.

"The game has been trending in the right direction and obviously I feel really comfortable over the golf ball right now", said the LIV golfer after the first round of the US Open 2023.

The US Open is the first major after Jay Monahan announced the shocking merger with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Fifteen LIV golfers have been playing at this week's event.

After the first round, Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler created history by matching the lowest score of the US Open after finishing at 62. They tied for the first position, followed by Wyndham Clark and Dustin Johnson securing the third place.

The current World No.3, Rory McIlroy, finished in fifth place alongside Brian Harman with a score of under-five. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau finished in seventh place alongside Paul Barjon, Sam Bennett, Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim, Harris English, and Scottie Scheffler.

Poll : 0 votes