Lexi Thompson enjoys a shoot day with financial services company ahead of the 2025 US Women’s Open

By Aheli Chakraborty
Modified May 20, 2025 21:10 GMT
LPGA: The Chevron Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
LPGA: The Chevron Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Lexi Thompson last played at the Chevron Championship in April, and the semi-retired player will next compete at the US Women’s Open. Her ventures off the course have not stopped either, and she recently shared behind-the-scenes footage from her shoot with Empower.

Thompson posted two pictures of herself on her official Instagram account a few hours ago. She also posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot.

The pictures were taken at Panther National golf course in Florida as part of her new collaboration with Empower, a financial services company that helps people and organizations with retirement planning and savings. She captioned her post on Instagram:

“Beautiful day shooting with @officialempowertoday !”
On April 30, Lexi Thompson announced her new collaboration with Empower. The 11-time LPGA Tour champion shared the news through an Instagram reel, expressing her excitement about the partnership. She wrote:

"I am very excited to announce my new partnership with Empower. We share a lot of the same values and I’m honored to work with their great team!☺️"
The partnership highlights Thompson’s growing presence beyond the golf course, aligning with a brand that emphasizes long-term financial wellness and shared personal principles.

Lexi Thompson’s Major wins so far

Lexi Thompson’s breakthrough at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship, now known as the Chevron Championship, remains her only major title to date. Her win that week was filled with unexpected twists and impressive resilience.

Thompson was not among the top picks entering the tournament, and after opening with a 1-over 73, she sat well outside the top 10, trailing leader Shanshan Feng by seven shots. But the second round marked a turning point. Thompson delivered a superb 64, the low round of the day, which vaulted her into a share of the lead with Hall of Famer Se Ri Pak.

On moving day, Thompson kept her momentum with a solid 69. That performance kept her at the top of the leaderboard, now tied with another notable name, Michelle Wie West.

In the final round, Lexi Thompson came out strong. She made four birdies without a single bogey on the front nine, building a five-shot lead over West. Though she didn’t make any birdies on the back nine, her string of pars was more than enough. West, who needed a strong charge, could only post three birdies and one bogey, leaving her three strokes behind when it was all over.

The victory not only marked a major career milestone for Thompson, but it also showcased her ability to rebound under pressure and maintain composure in a high-stakes finish.

Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli is a golf writer

Edited by Tushar Bahl
