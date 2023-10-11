Lexi Thompson eyeing to fulfill her “biggest accomplishment” in the $8,000,000 event in Las Vegas

Lexi Thompson is all set to be just the seventh woman to take part in a PGA Tour event, as she tees off at the Shriners Children's Open from October 12 to 15. Being held in TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, Thompson will aim to become the first woman in almost 80 years to make the cut on the PGAT.

Earning a sponsor's invite to the event also meant that she had to deal with some level of negativity, but Thompson is up for the fight. The world no. 25 will tee it off alongside some of the best male golfers in the world, including Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard from the Ryder Cup's winning European team.

Speaking about fulfilling her dream, Lexi Thompson said via Yahoo News:

“All I know is that it would definitely be at the top of my accomplishments if I could make the cut,” the major winner said. “That would be an amazing feeling. It’s an honour to get this chance.”

Thompson was criticized by a few golfers and ex-winners, opening up a spot of controversy regarding taking away spots from other players due to her sponsor invite. She was also labeled a gimmick by an ex-Tour winner, Peter Malnati.

Lexi Thompson fights back against criticism over Shriners Children's Open participation

Malanti, clearly unhappy that Thompson was playing the Shriners Children's Open, stated that the circuit did not need to resort to such 'gimmicks' in order to gain attention for tournaments that fall on the tail end of the year. While he did retract his comments, Peter Malanti still expressed his doubts.

“I shouldn’t have said that. I don’t know that having Lexi play is a gimmick, but I don’t think the tournaments are going to have to go to those kind of lengths to drum up interest and get storylines that they can sell because I think these events are actually going to have a lot of meaning.”

Thompson, however, has not let the criticism get to her. She said, via the Telegraph

“It’s all good. I mean, I expected the negativity. But I’m out here playing with the men to leave a message to the kids that I’m following my dreams and to go after what you want with a positive mindset and don’t let anybody’s comments or reaction get in the way of that.”

Alongside Lexi Thompson, names like Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim will also feature on the field. As per the BBC, Babe Didrikson Zaharias was the last woman to make the cut for a PGA tour, doing so in 1945.