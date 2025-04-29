Lexi Thompson gets back to her swing after Chevron Championship disappointment

Lexi Thompson retired from full-time golf last year and had her focus set on winning a Major Championship. Last week felt as if she was almost there. She entered the weekend at the Chevron Championship with contention, however, it did not end well for her.

Regardless, she is back at practicing her swing right after the defeat. A few hours ago, Lexi Thompson took to her official Instagram account and shared a picture from the private golf course Panther National.

It was a picture of her Cobra-sponsored golf bag, along with Panther National’s bag. And that was not all. She had a special guest with her. On top of her kit, there was her dog, Leo, sitting and posing for the picture.

Lexi Thompson is back to the grind (Image via Instagram/@lexi)

Looks like she is back at the grind, prioritizing herself, despite the loss. Although Lexi Thompson started great on Thursday, her birdie on the sixth hole wrote a different story. She carded three birdies and four bogeys, which made her settle for a 1-over.

But the tables turned in a spectacular round on Friday. She carded only one bogey and six birdies, which got her to an impressive 4-under. She not only made the cut but was also in contention.

Despite carding four bogeys on Saturday, she managed to settle for a 6-under, and it almost felt like she was about to live her dream on Sunday. But that was not the case.

After carding five bogeys on Sunday, and just one birdie to compensate for it, she was at 2-under. Lexi Thompson’s dream slipped away as she had to settle for a T14 at the Chevron Championship.

How has Lexi Thompson’s 2025 season been so far?

Lexi Thompson has made three starts on the LPGA Tour during the 2025 season through mid-April. Her first event was the Founders Cup presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands. Across four rounds, she shot 69, 69, 67, and 70, finishing with a total score of 275. Thompson closed the tournament at 9-under-par and tied for 13th place.

At the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, she opened with a 74 but followed with rounds of 66, 68, and 69. Her total score for the week was 277, placing her 11-under-par. She finished tied for 38th in the event.

Most recently, Thompson competed in the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro. She recorded rounds of 72 and 70 during the first two days. Her 36-hole total of 142 put her at 2-under-par.

However, she did not advance past the cut line or compete over the weekend. Through these three events, Thompson has made two cuts and earned one top-15 finish in the early part of the season.

