Lexi Thompson sums up her week at the Chevron Championship in her latest post

Lexi Thompson was looking forward to winning a Major championship this weekend. However, things did not work out in that regard for her at the Chevron Championship. Still, she enjoyed a "good week" in Texas.

Having finished T14 after four rounds, she shared a post on her official Instagram account. She posted pictures of herself from the Chevron Championship. In the caption, she gave her fans an insight into how her week was at the first Major of the year. She wrote:

“Thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers, and fans at the @thechevronchampionship this week for making it possible! Always a special week for the women's game, and I’m honored to always be a part of it. My game decided to leave me today, but overall still a good week! Time to go home and relax for a bit and have a game plan for the next 👊🏼 #T14 #4weeksoff.”

She started off the first round with a birdie. However, after four consecutive even pars, Lexi Thompson carded a bogey on the sixth hole. After that, she carded only two birdies and three bogeys, ending with a score of 1-over 73.

Round 2 saw Thompson find her form, with six birdies and just one bogey, and she was at 4-under. In her third round, she had a few ups and downs and ended up with a round of 2-under. After a gruelling final round, she finished in T14.

How has Lexi Thompson’s 2025 season been so far?

Lexi Thompson has played in four events on the LPGA Tour so far this season. She started her season at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands, where she tied for 13th place. Thompson recorded rounds of 69, 69, 67, and 70 to finish at 9-under-par with a total score of 275.

At the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, Thompson tied for 38th. She opened with a 74, followed by rounds of 66, 68, and 69. Her total score was 277, finishing at 11-under-par for the tournament.

Lexi Thompson next competed in the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro. She carded scores of 72 and 70 in her first two rounds. She missed the cut and did not advance to the weekend.

Her most recent appearance came at the Chevron Championship. Thompson finished tied for 14th after rounds of 73, 67, 70, and 76. She posted a total score of 286, finishing 2-under-par for the tournament.

Across her four events, Lexi Thompson made three cuts and recorded two top-15 finishes. Her best performance came at the Founders Cup, where she finished inside the top 15. She has shown consistency with under-par totals in three of the four tournaments entered this season.

