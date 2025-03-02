Lexi Thompson keeps grinding on the practice range despite being "retired from full time" golf

LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson has retired from full-time competition. However, she was recently seen taking some shots on the practice range.

American professional golfer Lexi Thompson started playing golf at a young age. At age 12, she qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open, becoming the youngest player eligible for the tournament at the time. Her record was later broken by Lucy Li.

Lexi Thompson recently shared a video on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen wearing a white skirt, green shirt, and white shoes while taking some practice shots on the greens. She captioned the post as:

“Retired from full time…get it right 😉👊🏼”

In May 2024, Lexi Thompson announced that she would be stepping away from competing full-time on the LPGA Tour. She shared a video on social media with a heartfelt letter expressing her appreciation to her fans and supporters of the game.

“While it is never easy to say goodbye, it is indeed time,” Thompson said.

Thompson added that she was looking forward to this next chapter of her life, where she would be spending her free time with her loved ones,

“I’m excited to enjoy the remainder of the year as there are still goals I want to accomplish. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life. Time with family, friends, and my trusted companion Leo, ” she added. (Via CNN)

In 2007, Thompson won the Aldila Junior Classic and the Westfield Junior PGA Championship. She turned pro in 2010 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2012. She has won 11 events on the LPGA Tour, including the 2014 Chevron Championship.

The 30-year-old golfer made her first start of the year at the 2025 Founders Cup in Bradenton, Florida. She finished the tournament at T13 with nine-under.

“Absolutely loving it”: Lexi Thompson speaks on new Maxfli Tour Series golf balls

Lexi Thompson recently shared a video on Instagram about her experience using the newly released Maxfli Tour Series golf balls. In the video ad, she held a pack of the golf balls, saying:

“Hey everybody, Lexi Thompson here. So, the new 2025 Maxfli Tour X balls just came out and I’m so excited to use it anytime I go out there and play or play on my golf tournaments.”

“It works great, especially on windy days. It reacts how I need it to, and it goes the distance I’m expecting it to as well. But even around the greens, I've gained that extra feel and spin, so I’m absolutely loving it and can’t wait to play it every time I tee it up,” she concluded.

In the caption, she further commended the golf balls' distance, feel, spin, and consistency.

Maxfli, a sports equipment brand, signed an exclusive golf ball endorsement deal with Thompson early last year. Before Maxfli, Thompson had partnered with Bridgestone, but their agreement ended in 2023.

