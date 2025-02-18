Lexi Thompson keeps up hardcore workout routine despite semi-retirement status

Even though Lexi Thompson is no longer a full-time LPGA Tour athlete, she is keeping up with her hardcore workouts. She recently took to her Instagram to share a clip of her banger arm workout.

Thompson appeared to be working out in a gym in her recently posted reel. She could be seen doing multiple exercises such as shoulder press and lateral raises using dumbbells. The 30-year-old sported an all-black workout apparel. She also wore a dainty pendant.

Thompson had tagged her decorated performance trainer Kolby 'Wayne' Tullier in the caption as well which read:

"Love me some arm workouts"

Lexi Thompson was last seen at the Founders Cup in Florida. She placed T13 after carding a score of 9-under.

What does Lexi Thompson's semi-retirement mean for her 2025 season?

Lexi Thompson at the 2025 Founders Cup (Source: Getty)

Lexi Thompson had been struggling with a wrist injury and mental health issues since quite some time. She announced in May 2024 that it would be her last season playing as a full-time professional golfer.

Although she hasn't completely retired from the sport, she will be competing in a limited number of events instead of the complete season schedule. Thompson would play in the 2025 season as a semi-retired athlete. She had talked about the decision ahead of the 2024 AIG Women's Open (via Today's golfer):

"I think overall there is a little less weight on my shoulders after the announcement because it has been on my mind for a few years, so it’s something that’s been inside that nobody really knew about or what was going to happen."

She added:

"But all of us players, we have our own battles. Everybody does. Everybody has their things they go through and how they deal with them. But everybody deserves to do whatever makes them the happiest."

When asked what she plans to do in the coming years after giving up on full-time golf schedule, Lexi Thompson answered:

"I want to be able to travel and not play golf, so to be able to sightsee and do all the touristy things. Definitely looking forward to that. I’ll be 30 next year, so settle down, get married, have a family. That’s my No. 1 priority."

The ace golfer got engaged to her boyfriend, Max Provost, on January 1st this year amid the snow-capped mountains of Whistler, Canada. Thompson had taken to Instagram to share the proposal photos with her fans.

