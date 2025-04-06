  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Lexi Thompson
  • Lexi Thompson poses in new 'comfy and sporty' dress from $3.2B worth giant

Lexi Thompson poses in new 'comfy and sporty' dress from $3.2B worth giant

By Thomas Ingals
Modified Apr 06, 2025 22:06 GMT
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Lexi Thompson at the Ford Championship 2025 (via Getty)

Ladies' golf star Lexi Thompson took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a picture of her new Puma training dress. Thompson signed with Puma shortly after turning professional in 2010. She signed an extension with Puma in 2016.

Ad

Puma is one of the premier golf and workout apparel brands.

Thompson's post featuring the new Puma dress on Sunday morning already has more than 4k likes. Notably, Puma is worth more than $3.27 billion, according to Stock Analysis.

"Loving the new @pumatraining dress ! So comfy an sporty (clapping emoji, sunglasses emoji)," posted Thompson.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lexi Thompson has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram.

A look at Lexi Thompson's performance in 2025 and notable outings from the 2024 season

Lexi Thompson at the Founders Cup 2025 (via Getty)
Lexi Thompson at the Founders Cup 2025 (via Getty)

Lexi Thompson has played twice on the LPGA Tour in 2025 after announcing last May that she would retire from full-time professional golf at the end of the 2024 season. When Thompson announced her retirement from full-time professional golf, she said she would still play in some LPGA Tour events, including major championships.

Ad

Thompson's best finishes in 2024 came at the Ford Championship in March and the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give in June.

She finished tied for third at last year's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Arizona. She finished three shots behind winner Nelly Korda.

At last year's Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Thompson lost in a three-person playoff to Lilia Vu at Blythefield Country Club in Michigan. It would have been Thompson's first LPGA Tour win since the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic. The loss extended Thompson's LPGA Tour playoff record to 0-5.

Ad

The following week, Thompson also carded a strong finish at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She finished tied for ninth place behind winner Amy Yang of South Korea.

Lexi Thompson at the 2025 Ford Championship (via Getty)
Lexi Thompson at the 2025 Ford Championship (via Getty)

Lexi Thompson has played well in her limited LPGA Tour schedule in 2025. She finished tied for 13th at the Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club in Florida in February. She finished the four rounds at nine under par, 12 shots behind winner Yealimi Noh.

Ad

Thompson finished tied for 38th at the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona, last weekend. She finished the tournament at 11 under par, 11 shots behind Hyo Joo Kim and Lilia Vu at 22 under par.

It's unclear where or when Thompson will play next. The first major championship of the season is at the end of April at the Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods.

Thompson won her first and only major championship at age 19 at The Chevron Championship in 2014, which was then called the Kraft Nabisco Championship. The tournament is no longer played at Mission Hills Country Club in California and is now played at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas. Thompson missed the cut last year.

About the author
Thomas Ingals

Thomas Ingals

Twitter icon

Golf content writer

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी