Ladies' golf star Lexi Thompson took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a picture of her new Puma training dress. Thompson signed with Puma shortly after turning professional in 2010. She signed an extension with Puma in 2016.

Puma is one of the premier golf and workout apparel brands.

Thompson's post featuring the new Puma dress on Sunday morning already has more than 4k likes. Notably, Puma is worth more than $3.27 billion, according to Stock Analysis.

"Loving the new @pumatraining dress ! So comfy an sporty (clapping emoji, sunglasses emoji)," posted Thompson.

Lexi Thompson has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram.

A look at Lexi Thompson's performance in 2025 and notable outings from the 2024 season

Lexi Thompson at the Founders Cup 2025 (via Getty)

Lexi Thompson has played twice on the LPGA Tour in 2025 after announcing last May that she would retire from full-time professional golf at the end of the 2024 season. When Thompson announced her retirement from full-time professional golf, she said she would still play in some LPGA Tour events, including major championships.

Thompson's best finishes in 2024 came at the Ford Championship in March and the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give in June.

She finished tied for third at last year's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Arizona. She finished three shots behind winner Nelly Korda.

At last year's Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Thompson lost in a three-person playoff to Lilia Vu at Blythefield Country Club in Michigan. It would have been Thompson's first LPGA Tour win since the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic. The loss extended Thompson's LPGA Tour playoff record to 0-5.

The following week, Thompson also carded a strong finish at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She finished tied for ninth place behind winner Amy Yang of South Korea.

Lexi Thompson at the 2025 Ford Championship (via Getty)

Lexi Thompson has played well in her limited LPGA Tour schedule in 2025. She finished tied for 13th at the Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club in Florida in February. She finished the four rounds at nine under par, 12 shots behind winner Yealimi Noh.

Thompson finished tied for 38th at the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona, last weekend. She finished the tournament at 11 under par, 11 shots behind Hyo Joo Kim and Lilia Vu at 22 under par.

It's unclear where or when Thompson will play next. The first major championship of the season is at the end of April at the Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods.

Thompson won her first and only major championship at age 19 at The Chevron Championship in 2014, which was then called the Kraft Nabisco Championship. The tournament is no longer played at Mission Hills Country Club in California and is now played at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas. Thompson missed the cut last year.

