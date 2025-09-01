Lexi Thompson shares a 4-word message after fan’s sweet gesture

Semi-retired golfer Lexi Thompson took to Instagram to respond to a heartwarming fan gesture with a simple four-word message on Monday. The 30-year-old, who boasts 599k followers on the platform, has long been admired by fans for her approachability and kindness off the course.

In her latest Instagram story, Thompson reshared a fan post that stood out for its creativity. Instead of uploading a real photo, the fan chose to share an illustration. It featured Thompson at a restaurant table with a group, smiling as a red heart was drawn over her.

"Your kindness has left a lasting impression on me. With sincere gratitude, thank you, Lexi. Since I wasn’t certain about sharing a photo, I chose to use an illustration instead. Please forgive me," wrote the fan.

The original fan message in Japanese praised Thompson for her kindness, recounting how she went out of her way to stop, chat, and take a better picture after the first one turned out to be dark. Thompson then shared the post on her story with the caption:

“Was nice meeting you!” along with a heart-hands emoji.

Screenshot of Lexi Thompson's Instagram story (via @lexi)

Even after stepping away from full-time competition, Thompson remains a fan favorite. This season, she has played in 10 events, making seven cuts and earning two top-10 finishes. Her most recent appearance came at the FM Championship, where she finished T24 at 9-under.

Lexi Thompson shares reflections on the FM Championship and fitness focus

Lexi Thompson reflected on her showing at the 2025 FM Championship, where she secured a top-25 finish on the LPGA Tour. The 11-time LPGA winner took to Instagram after the event to express her gratitude for the support she received throughout the week.

"Thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers and fans this week at the @fmchamp ! Always great to play an amazing golf course like @tpcboston , but on top of that receiving the hospitality that we do is incredible. Lot of positives to take from the week with a bogey free weekend. Time to go home 😊,” she wrote.

Despite a challenging start, Thompson managed to turn things around over the weekend. She opened with rounds of 71 and 70 but found her rhythm in the final two days, going bogey-free on both occasions. On Saturday, August 30, she rolled in three birdies on the back nine, and on Sunday’s finale, she repeated the same tally, finishing in a tie for 24th place.

Alongside her performance updates, Lexi Thompson also gave fans a glimpse of her fitness routine before the FM Championship. A few days ahead of the event, she shared a mirror selfie captioned “gym time,” followed by a workout clip, writing,

“Always enjoy this part of my day.”

Thompson has extended her passion for fitness to her fans through her own platform, the Lexi Fitness app, launched in August 2024. The subscription-based service ($29.99/month) features golf-specific workouts, mobility plans, and guided strength routines designed to help golfers improve both their game and overall conditioning.

