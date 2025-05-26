Lexi Thompson shares “pool days” photo with her dog days ahead of 2025 U.S Women’s Open

Lexi Thompson, a prominent name in women's professional golf, has an excellent bond with her dog. Recently, she shared a photo with her pet on her Instagram profile, where Thompson has around 599k followers.

The LPGA Tour professional loves Leo, who happens to be her beloved furry friend. Thompson has been close to this adorable Havapoo during tough times, especially in 2018. During that time, Thompson was dealing with her mother's cancer, personal hurdles and the loss of family. Leo played a crucial role behind her comeback to golf after a temporary hiatus.

On Monday, May 26, Lexi shared an adorable photo while taking a break before the prestigious 2025 U.S. Women's Open. The golfer was seen standing in the swimming pool while posing with her dog alongside. Take a look at what Lexi Thompson shared on Instagram:

"Happiness 😍🫶 #pooldays"

Thompson last played in the 2025 Chevron Championship at Carlton Woods. It was her fourth start of the year, and she finished the contest by tying for the 14th place. After 4 rounds, Lexi Thompson scored a total of 2 under par 286, shooting 73, 67, 70 and 76 respectively.

Before the U.S. Women's Open starts in Erin Hills Golf Course from May 29, 2025, the two-time Olympian appears to be taking a break. This year, her participation in the golf Major will mark her 19th consecutive appearance in this contest.

Thompson's journey at the U.S. Women's Open showcases her talent and resilience in the sport. Last year, after missing the cut at this contest, Thompson declared her retirement from golf. However, her comeback in 2025 and the decision to play in selective tournaments reflects her passion for the sport.

A look at Lexi Thompson's performance in the U.S. Women's Open over the years

Thompson made headlines in 2007, when she became the youngest golfer to participate in the U.S. Women's Open at 12 years old. Even if she ended up missing the cut, the golfer made a record at that time. It was a precursor to her legacy as a future professional.

Lexi Thompson's professional debut at the prestigious golf Major happened back in 2010, while she was just 15 years old. The LPGA Tour pro ended the first golf Major of her life by tying for the 10th place on the leaderboard. Till now, in her 18 appearances, Thompson has made the cut 12 times. Her record at the U.S. Women's Open till now consists of 8 top 25s, 5 top 10s and 3 top 5s.

Although she is yet to secure a win, Lexi Thompson once came really close to winning the second Major title of her life. In 2019, she delivered a commendable performance at the U.S. Open, scoring a total of 4 under par 280. However, she ended up tying at the second spot, finishing just two strokes behind the winner, Lee Jeong-eun.

