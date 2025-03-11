Lexi Thompson shares a 'simple reminder' with her 602k Instagram followers

American professional golfer Lexi Thompson is an 11-time LPGA Tour winner with two Ladies European Tour victories. She recently shared a simple reminder and motivational quote encouraging her 602,000 Instagram followers to follow their dreams.

Lexi Thompson started playing golf professionally in 2010. When she was 12, she was the youngest woman to qualify for the U.S. Open, a record that was later broken by Lucy Li. Thompson joined the LPGA Tour in 2012 and won the Chevron Championship in 2014. She also won the LPGA Vare Trophy and the Race to the CME Globe in 2017.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship shared a Monday motivation quote from Lexi Thompson on Instagram. The post was captioned:

“Simple reminder: Follow your dreams to the end. 🤍 Swipe for some much needed #MondayMotivation from Lexi Thompson.”

In the 30-year-old American professional golfer’s motivational quote, she said:

“Just go out there and follow your dreams. Whether its golf or anything in their life, don’t let anybody or anything get in the way of you accomplishing what you want and going for it.”

Thompson then reposted the quote on her Instagram story.

Still taken from Lexi Thompson's Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@lexithompson

The 11-time LPGA Tour winner announced last year that she would be stepping away from competing full-time on the LPGA Tour in 2025.

“While it is never easy to say goodbye, it is indeed time. At the end of 2024, I will be stepping away from a full professional golf schedule. I'm excited to enjoy the remainder of the year as there are still goals I want to accomplish,” Thompson said in her announcement on Instagram. (Via LPGA Tour)

Lexi Thompson revealed that she was looking forward to spending more time with her friends, family, and furry friend, Leo. She also shared that, as always, she was looking for more ways to contribute to golf and inspire the next generation.

Lexi Thompson shares pictures from her ‘belated birthday celebrations’

Lexi Thompson turned 30 on February 10, however, the LPGA Tour star didn’t celebrate in grand style until this month. Thompson recently went on a three-day cruise to celebrate her birthday, and she took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the cruise. She captioned the post:

“Had so much fun on all 3 day cruise for some belated 30th celebrations 😊 #memoriesforlife❤️”

In the four-slide carousel, the American LPGA Tour star can be seen wearing sunglasses and a colorful swimsuit while basking in the sun. In the next slide, she shared a picture of her room decorated with streamers and balloons that read:

“Thirtylicious.”

Thompson also shared a picture where she can be seen standing on the deck of a ship with a gorgeous sunset background. She had a huge smile on her face, and the engagement ring on her left hand could not be missed.

The 11-time LPGA Tour winner got engaged to Max Provost early this year while they were on vacation in Whistler, British Columbia.

