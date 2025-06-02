Lexi Thompson sweats it out in the gym after admitting to being ‘not as fast as her playing partners’

Lexi Thompson, the 30-year-old semi-retired golfer, recently faced scrutiny after her early exit from the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. However, Thompson is channelling her energy towards her fitness to rebound. She recently shared an Instagram post featuring her gym workout.

Thompson shared three clips of her workout session. In the first video, she performs squats using a front-loaded barbell. In the second clip, Thompson is doing a full-body movement to gain strength. In the last clip, she can be seen performing a classic shoulder press at the gym. The caption of her post reads:

"Little stronger every day #lexifitness"

Thompson launched the Lexi Fitness app in August 2024, offering golf-focused workout programs. The subscription-based platform, a $29.99/month plan, includes strength and mobility plans, instructional videos, and personalised guidance from her.

Apart from that, on June 1st, Thompson shared another Instagram post putting an end to the criticism she faced online. Thompson missed the cut at the U.S. Women's Open after rounds of 73 and 74, totalling 3-over-par. Netizens referred to her performance be slow, which resulted in the group's early exit, particularly her grouping with Charley Hull and Nelly Korda.

Thompson responded to the criticism on Instagram, clarifying that her group was consistently waiting on the group ahead and was never out of position or warned for slow play. She acknowledged not being as fast as her playing partners but emphasised her desire to avoid prolonged rounds.

Her recent performance at the U.S. Women's Open was in contrast to he previous five top-10 finishes in this tournament, including a tie for second in 2019. Moreover, in her recent Instagram post, she also clarified her stand on her retirement decision.

Lexi Thompson clears the air on retirement speculations

After missing the cut last week, the LPGA veteran took to Instagram on Sunday to clarify a few things. In addition to addressing the criticism she faced about the slow play, Lexi Thompson also clarified what her future in professional golf looks like.

The caption of her post reads:

"AND I’m not sure how many times I’ll have to repeat this , but I never used the word retire, I said not a full time schedule, because I’m not sure how much I will play. Just taking it one at a time. That’s why I’m still playing the tournaments I actually enjoy or want to play in. Much love to my true fans out there , thank you for your genuine support , you’re amazing,"Thompson wrote.

After turning pro in 2010, Lexi Thompson has secured 11 LPGA Tour titles and claimed a major victory at the Chevron Championship. Moreover, in 2025, Lexi Thompson is playing a limited LPGA Schedule. She is focusing on select events, the Founders Cup, Ford Championship, JM Eagle LA Championship, Chevron Championship, Meijer LPGA Classic, and the U.S. Women's Open.

