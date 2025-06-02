"You can never be Charley Hull," "Nobody cares" - Fans criticize Lexi Thompson after she defends herself from slow play accusations

Lexi Thompson recently expressed her gratitude towards the US Women's Open after the conclusion of the tournament. She also defended herself against the slow-play accusations made against her this week.

Ad

In the first two rounds, Thompson was paired with World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Charley Hull. The latter is known for her swiftness on the course. Reportedly, videos of the Briton sitting on the next hole as she waited for her group to finish the previous hole circulated on the internet. They resulted in Thompson facing allegations of slow play.

While writing in her defense, the ace golfer mentioned that she may not have been as quick as her "playing partners" this week, she is the "last person" to want to stay on the course for "six hours". She further added that her group never received any warning regarding pace of play issues.

Ad

Trending

NUCLR Golf posted the statement on their X page on Sunday (June 1).

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, fans weren't enthused with Lexi Thompson's statement as they criticized the move in the comment section.

"Nobody watches so nobody cares!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Other than a handful, they are all slow as molasses. Tv audience will always be trash until they fix it." one fan wrote.

"Want people to realize our group basically waited on every single hole on the group in front...' Yeah that's because the other two in your group kept up, and the group in front was as slow as you." another expressed.

Ad

"You can never be Charey Hull… She is leagues above"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans had a more neutral approach towards the entire matter.

"I watched the coverage of her group on day 1 and they teed off, on the first hole, a few minutes late because they were waiting for the fairway to clear. Not saying it was a “pace of play” issue but it happens when you have tough courses." one fan said.

Ad

"People just look for drama. The pace of play is a systemic issue within the LPGA, and certainly not just her fault." another added.

How did Lexi Thompson perform at the US Women's Open?

Lexi Thompson at the U.S. Women's Open (Source: Getty)

Lexi Thompson started her campaign at the US Women's Open on an underwhelming note. She recorded three birdies and four bogeys in her opening round on Thursday (May 29) to finish 1-over 73.

Ad

Round 2 saw a further decline in her performance as she shot two birdies and four bogeys to score 2-over 74. Her total score after the culmination of the second round was 3-over.

She was two strokes past the 1-over cutline and failed to make the cut this time at the US Women's Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More