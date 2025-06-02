"You can never be Charley Hull," "Nobody cares" - Fans criticize Lexi Thompson after she defends herself from slow play accusations

Lexi Thompson recently expressed her gratitude towards the US Women's Open after the conclusion of the tournament. She also defended herself against the slow-play accusations made against her this week.
In the first two rounds, Thompson was paired with World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Charley Hull. The latter is known for her swiftness on the course. Reportedly, videos of the Briton sitting on the next hole as she waited for her group to finish the previous hole circulated on the internet. They resulted in Thompson facing allegations of slow play.
While writing in her defense, the ace golfer mentioned that she may not have been as quick as her "playing partners" this week, she is the "last person" to want to stay on the course for "six hours". She further added that her group never received any warning regarding pace of play issues.
NUCLR Golf posted the statement on their X page on Sunday (June 1).
However, fans weren't enthused with Lexi Thompson's statement as they criticized the move in the comment section.
"Nobody watches so nobody cares!"
"Other than a handful, they are all slow as molasses. Tv audience will always be trash until they fix it." one fan wrote.
"Want people to realize our group basically waited on every single hole on the group in front...' Yeah that's because the other two in your group kept up, and the group in front was as slow as you." another expressed.
"You can never be Charey Hull… She is leagues above"
Some fans had a more neutral approach towards the entire matter.
"I watched the coverage of her group on day 1 and they teed off, on the first hole, a few minutes late because they were waiting for the fairway to clear. Not saying it was a “pace of play” issue but it happens when you have tough courses." one fan said.
"People just look for drama. The pace of play is a systemic issue within the LPGA, and certainly not just her fault." another added.
How did Lexi Thompson perform at the US Women's Open?
Lexi Thompson started her campaign at the US Women's Open on an underwhelming note. She recorded three birdies and four bogeys in her opening round on Thursday (May 29) to finish 1-over 73.
Round 2 saw a further decline in her performance as she shot two birdies and four bogeys to score 2-over 74. Her total score after the culmination of the second round was 3-over.
She was two strokes past the 1-over cutline and failed to make the cut this time at the US Women's Open.