5 big-name golfers who failed to make the cut at the U.S. Women's Open 2025 ft. Lexi Thompson

The second round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open began on Friday, May 30. It was briefly suspended due to dangerous weather but has since resumed.

The cutline for this year is 1-over. Last year, many top golfers, including World No. 1 Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and Maja Stark, among others, failed to make the cut at the Major Championship. This year as well, many prominent names have sunk below the cutline.

Here's taking a look at who:

Top 5 golfers who failed to make the cut at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open

1) Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson (Source: Imagn)

Lexi Thompson posted three birdies and four bogeys in her opening round at the U.S. Women's Open this week to score 1-over 73. Her performance further dipped in Round 2 as she carded four bogeys in the first eight holes - three of them back-to-back on the 13th, 14th, and 15th holes.

In total, she hit two birdies and four bogeys to score 2-over 74 on Friday (May 30). Her total score after Round 2 was 3-over, two strokes past the cutline.

2) Lilia Vu

Lilia Vu (Source: Imagn)

The World No. 6 had a very poor start to her campaign at the U.S. Women's Open this week. Lilia Vu recorded one birdie, seven bogeys, and one double bogey on Thursday (May 29) to score 8-over 80.

Her performance worsened in Round 2 as she failed to post a single birdie. In the first nine holes, Vu shot two sets of three consecutive bogeys. In total, she hit 10 bogeys.

Her total score of 18-over is well outside the cutline.

3) Yuka Saso

Yuka Saso (Source: Getty)

The defending champion had a lackluster start to her title defense on Thursday (May 29) at Erin Hills. She shot two birdies and four bogeys to score 2-over 74.

Her form didn't improve much going into the second round on Friday (May 30). She hit four birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey. Her 2-over total score is one stroke short of making the cutline.

4) Brooke Henderson

Brooke Henderson (Source: Getty)

Brooke Henderson had a dismal start to her play at the U.S. Women's Open this week. In her opening round, she recorded one birdie, two bogeys, and one double bogey to score 3-over 75.

In Round 2, she hit two birdies, three bogeys, and one double bogey to score 3-over 75. Her total score of 6-over puts her five strokes short of making the cutline.

5) Lauren Coughlin

Lauren Coughlin (Source: Imagn)

Lauren Coughlin had an underwhelming opening-round performance. She shot two birdies and six bogeys to score 4-over 76 on Thursday (May 29).

In Round 2, she hit two birdies and six bogeys to close the day at 4-over 76 once again. Her total score of 8-over is seven strokes outside the cutline.

