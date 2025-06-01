Amanda Balionis praises Charley Hull's ex-Solheim Cup teammate for her coverage at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open

Although Amanda Balionis is busy covering Jack Nicklaus' event at Muirfield Village, she has also kept herself updated with the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. On Sunday (May 1), Balionis shared some words of appreciation for Charley Hull's former Solheim Cup teammate for her coverage of the LPGA major.

Before she was a broadcast reporter, Balionis was an in-house reporter for PGAT and Callaway Golf. She keeps a close watch on all golf events, especially when there's a major championship around.

She uploaded a snap on her Instagram stories of Golf Channel's coverage from from Erin Hills Golf Course. Mel Reid and Anna Jackson were seen covering the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. And Balionis praised the duo for their broadcast coverage ahead of the final round of the major.

"Have loved watching @annajacksongc & @melreidgolf crush this @uswomensopen coverage this week 💪🏼 Will be a fun final round at Erin Hills today"

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story/IG: @balionis

Hull and Reid were team members of Team Europe during the 2017 Solheim Cup. Despite the duo's valiant efforts, Team Europe suffered a 16.5-11.5 loss to Team USA. Reid and Hull halved their contest against Lexi Thompson and Cristie Kerr during the Day One morning foursomes.

Amanda Balionis will be resuming her on-field commentary and interviewing role at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1. As the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday inches towards its conclusion, she shared her take on the course conditions.

The reporter also previewed the final round and praised Ben Griffin as he battles Scottie Scheffler for the Memorial Tournament title.

Amanda Balionis reveals what Ben Griffin told her ahead of final round battle against Scottie Scheffler

The World No. 1 is all set to defend his 2024 title at this PGA Tour Signature Event against Ben Griffin. On her Instagram stories, Balionis shared a video of herself previewing the final round. She also spoke about what Griffin told her following the end of round 3.

Shortly after Griffin took the solo second place on the leaderboard, he shared his thoughts with Amanda Balionis regarding facing Scottie Scheffler in the final round. She shared:

"My favorite thing that Ben Griffin told me after his play yesterday was, 'Listen I'm not scared to go toe-to-toe against Scottie Scheffler'. He said, 'I've actually played with him a few times dating back to our junior golf days' and he confirmed, 'He is absolutely (a) video game player. But video game players can be beat'. So confidence is high. He's exactly where he thinks, he always knew he could be and it should be really fun to see how they battle it out today."

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story/IG: @balionis

Amanda Balionis and the CBS Golf team is currently broadcasting the 2025 Memorial Tournament, as Scheffler and Griffin aim to come out on top.

