Amanda Balionis and Michelle Wie West react to their adorable golf moment at the Memorial Pro-Am

Amanda Balionis and Michelle Wie West were among the numerous stars who teed off in the Golden Bear Pro-Am at the Memorial Tournament. Following the conclusion of the Pro-Am event, Workday Sports shared an adorable video of Balionis and West, and they reacted to it on Instagram.

American sports journalist Balionis has worked as a golf reporter for CBS Sports since 2017. Before joining CBS, she worked with several reputable organizations, including Callaway Golf, the PGA Tour, and MSG Network. On the other hand, West has played golf professionally since 2005. She has won five tournaments on the LPGA Tour and holds one major championship title–the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open.

On May 28, Amanda Balionis and Michelle Wie West teed off in the Pro-Am event at 8:02 a.m. They were in the same group as sports reporter Kira Dixon and PGA Tour stars Keegan Bradley and Max Homa. During the tournament, Balionis, West, and Dixon were captured holding each other in an embrace while walking down the greens.

West reacted to the video, saying:

“This is so cute 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹”

Balionis also reacted to the video with emojis.

“🥹🥹”

Take a look at the post here:

Amanda Balionis, Michelle Wie West, and Kira Dixon at the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am

In a separate post, Balionis, Dixon, and Homa were captured in a funny moment, dancing and waving their hands as they walked along. The adorable video was captioned:

“Play golf with your besties.”

Take a look at the post:

Notably, there were several other big names in the competition, including American football coach Ryan Day and popular basketball point guard Steph Curry. World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler and three-time major champ Jordan Spieth were also in the field.

Amanda Balionis shares a moving post following Ben Griffin’s victory at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

Last week, Amanda Balionis was at the Colonial Country Club, covering the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. After American golfer Ben Griffin claimed the victory, the CBS Sports reporter shared a series of pictures from the tournament with the caption:

“Success often happens so slowly and then, if you’re lucky, can happen all at once…”

Balionis proceeded to tell the story of how Griffin “paused his dreams” of playing golf on the PGA Tour in 2021 when he started working as a mortgage broker. She noted that he decided to give it another shot and finally claimed his first two PGA Tour victories within the span of two months.

“So much hard work, self-belief, and persistence led to Griffin claiming not one but TWO wins in the last month. 2021 doesn’t seem all that long ago, but what a ride it’s been for Griffin and his people who never gave up on the dream.”

Take a look at Amanda Balionis' post here:

Notably, Ben Griffin won the Charles Schwab Challenge with a 12-under 268. A month before that, he secured his maiden PGA Tour title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which he won with Andrew Novak.

