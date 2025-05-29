Steph Curry pairs up with brother Seth and meets U.S. Open champion in Memorial Tournament outing

Steph Curry is making the most of his time off the court as he paired up with his brother Seth Curry and father Dell Curry to meet the U.S. Open champion. On Thursday, the Warriors star shared a picture on his Instagram story featuring him, his brother, his father and Justin Prose.

The Currys met Prose at the Memorial Tournament and Steph expressed his thoughts on meeting the pro-golfer in his story's caption.

"Solid day at the @workday memorial tournament."

In the picture, the four men were standing, dressed in traditional golfing attire, with their arms around each other's shoulders. Steph Curry was standing on the extreme left with his father on his right, followed by Prose and Curry respectively.

Steph Curry and family meet U.S. Open champ Justin Prose. (Credits: IG/@stephencurry30)

The U.S. Open champion wasn't the only golfer that the Warriors star and his family took pictures with. In his second story, the four-time NBA Champion shared a video of himself posing for a photograph with Rickie Fowler. Dell and Seth Curry were also present in the video and appeared to be posing for the camera.

The Warriors had an unfortunate end to their playoff run as the Timberwolves eliminated them in the second round with a 4-1 record. Curry had picked up a hamstring strain in Game 1 of the second-round series and was ruled out for future games, making it difficult for the Dubs to keep themselves alive until his return.

Steph Curry issues high praise for Jimmy Butler after Warriors' playoff exit

Earlier in February, the Golden State Warriors made headlines when Jimmy Butler joined their ranks after a messy exit from the Miami Heat. Since his arrival, the six-time All-Star quickly adapted to the Dubs system and their way of playing in the NBA.

He earned Curry's trust with the rest of the locker room and proved his worth as a dependable teammate on his new team. Butler played a pivotal role in the Dubs' playoff run this season and Steph Curry appreciated his efforts with the ultimate praise.

On Thursday, the Warriors star attended the Memorial Pro-Am at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio, where a reporter asked him to name a player he would pass the ball to in a game-winning situation and Curry named Butler without hesitation.

"I make you pass for a game-winning shot, anybody in history, who's getting it," the reporter asked.

"Right now, Jimmy Butler," Steph Curry replied.

Golden State has shown glimpses of their potential with Butler leading the front court and Curry leading the charge from back. Now, the front office needs to make some good moves in the offseason to provide their stars with the best help they can for the next season.

