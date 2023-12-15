“Like father like son” – Fans react to Charlie Woods’ and Tiger’s ‘uncanny’ mannerisms on the pitch

Fifteen-time Major champion Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods' remarkable on-course demeanor have drawn reactions from fans on social media. The father-son duo has so much in common when they play golf, from their way of celebrating victory to their walk on the golf course.

The PGA Tour recently shared a video of Charlie and Tiger's antics on its X account (formerly Twitter) along with the following caption:

"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree 🐅 Charlie and @TigerWoods' mannerisms are uncanny.#TOURVault"

Fans took to the comments section to say:

"Like father like son."

"Mimicry is the greatest source of flattery," wrote another fan.

"Kids copying their parents is nothing new or revealing!" wrote another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Tiger opened up last year in an interview with the PGA Tour about how his son has impeccable manners, exactly like him. The five-time Masters winner said:

"I know that's crazy but he's his own person. That's one of the things that we made sure of that Charlie is Charlie. I am proud of whatever direction he chooses. Whether he sticks with the game or not, he goes into something else, so be it. He's his own person."

When will Tiger Woods and Charlie tee off at the 2023 PNC Championship Friday Pro-Am?

Tiger Woods and Charlie are committed to competing at this week's PNC Championship for the fourth consecutive year. They will compete in a pro-am tournament on Friday. The father-son duo will tee off at 9:00 a.m. ET with Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee for the pro-am tournament.

Here are the 2023 PNC Championship Friday Pro-Am tee times (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino

8:20 a.m. – Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington

8:40 a.m. – Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker

9:00 a.m. – Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee; Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

9:20 a.m. – Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

9:40 a.m. – Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

10:00 a.m. – Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar

10:20 a.m. – Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

Tee No. 10

8:00 a.m. – Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara

8:20 a.m. – Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen

8:40 a.m. – Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

9:00 a.m. – John Daly and John Daly II

9:20 a.m. – Nick Price and Greg Price

9:40 a.m. – David Duval and Brady Duval

10:00 a.m. – Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman

10:20 a.m. – Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink

The first round of the competition is scheduled to begin on Saturday, December 16, at the Ritz Carlson Golf Course. Team Woods will tee off at 8:22 a.m. ET with Team Thomas for the first round of the tournament on Saturday.