When will Tiger and Charlie Woods tee off at the PNC Championship 2023? Tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 PNC Championship is all set to kick off at the prestigious Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Florida. All eyes will undoubtedly be on Tee No. 1 at 9:00 am ET, where the star-studded team of Tiger and Charlie Woods will tee off alongside the formidable duo of Annika Sorenstam and her son Will McGee. This promises to be a highlight for fans, as they witness the legendary Tiger Woods and his talented son in action on the same course.

The action-packed PNC Championship will feature renowned pairs such as John Daly and son John Daly II, Justin Thomas and father Mike Thomas, Nelly Korda and father Petr Korda, and Nick Faldo and son Matthew Faldo, among others.

Anticipation is high as the spotlight turns to the star-studded duo of Tiger and Charlie Woods, set to grace the course on Friday. Leading the charge will be the esteemed father-son pair of Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino, teeing off first on the opening tee. The momentum continues at 8:20 am ET with the pairing of Padraig Harrington and his son, Ciaran Harrington.

Friday Pro-Am tee times for the 2023 PNC Championship (All times ET):

The PNC Championship will receive extensive coverage on both TV and online platforms, courtesy of Golf Channel and NBC. Fans can eagerly tune in to witness the highly anticipated partnership of Tiger and Charlie, who are making their fourth consecutive appearance at the PNC Championship, featured prominently in the coverage.

With a substantial $1.085 million prize purse, the PNC Championship offers significant rewards for participants. The triumphant team will walk away with a substantial $200,000 prize, while even the team securing the final spot on the leaderboard will earn a respectable $40,000 as they head home.

Tee No. 1

8:00 am - Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino

8:20 am - Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington

8:40 am - Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker

9:00 am - Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee; Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods

9:20 am - Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas

9:40 am - Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

10:00 am - Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar

10:20 am - Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

Tee No. 10

8:00 am - Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara

8:20 am - Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen

8:40 am - Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

9:00 am - John Daly and John Daly II

9:20 am - Nick Price and Greg Price

9:40 am - David Duval and Brady Duval

10:00 am - Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman

10:20 am - Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink